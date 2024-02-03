In Pictures

Gallery|Football

Qatar wins against Uzbekistan in heated Asian Cup quarterfinal

Uzbekistan took the fight to their opponents but lost in the lottery of penalties.

Qatar v Uzbekistan at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
Supporters celebrate Qatar's win in the match against Uzbekistan at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Published On 3 Feb 2024

After a heated quarterfinal match, it came down to penalties.

Qatar’s goalkeeper Barsham had three saves, pushing his team into the semifinals of the Asian Cup.

Uzbekistan striker Odildzhon Hamrobekov says his team could not have given any more.

“We came to the pitch to win but a penalty [shootout] is always won by the team who have more luck,” he told the official broadcast.

“Everything was perfect at the Asian Cup – all the organisation – so I would like to thank them.

“I would like to express my gratitude to all the support given by the fans.”

There will be relief and joy in the Qatari camp after keeping their dream of a home title win alive.

There will also be some celebrations before the team and its fans begin preparations for Wednesday’s semifinal against a strong Iran side at Al Thumama Stadium.

Qatar v Uzbekistan at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
An aerial duel during the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar v Uzbekistan at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
Qatar's Ali vies for the ball. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar v Uzbekistan at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
Al Bayt Stadium was packed with cheering supporters. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar v Uzbekistan at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
Uzbekistan players react during the penalty round. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar v Uzbekistan at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
Qatar's players express joy at winning the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar v Uzbekistan at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
Qatar's players celebrate their win. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar v Uzbekistan at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
A member of the technical team hugs the players after the game. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar v Uzbekistan at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
A child reacts to Qatar's win. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar v Uzbekistan at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
Qatar will meet Iran in the semifinals. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar v Uzbekistan at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
Uzbekistan was ultimately defeated in a tense match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar v Uzbekistan at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
Qatar's Fathy reacts after the victory. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar v Uzbekistan at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
Qatar supporters cheer for their winning team. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatar v Uzbekistan at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
A player waves the Qatari flag. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]