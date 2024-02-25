In Pictures

With lives shattered by war, Ukrainian teens build new dreams

Two years on, Ukrainian teens taking refuge in Poland try to settle into new lives.

Marharyta Chykalova, 16, from Kherson, dances during a stage movement class at the Atelier Theatre in Sopot, Poland, February 17
Marharyta Chykalova, 16, from Kherson, dances during a stage movement class at the Atelier Theatre in Sopot, Poland. [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Published On 25 Feb 2024

Two years ago, Ukrainian teenagers were busy with friendships, falling in love and trying out new things, just like their peers in other countries.

But plans and dreams were quickly shattered by the Russian invasion that began on February 24, 2022, forcing many young people to flee their homes, friends and schools and build a new existence in a strange country.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainian teens ended up in neighbouring Poland, some with their families and some without, among the millions of refugees who fled to other European countries. Nearly six million Ukrainians remain displaced outside the country, a World Bank study shows.

Two years on, many of them have settled into new lives. But some struggle with anxiety, anger and despair, as well as a sense of limbo as they contemplate the possibility of returning to Ukraine one day if the conflict ends.

Transitioning to adulthood can be a tough ride, and the danger and disruption caused by the war have made it harder.

Marharyta Chykalova, who turns 17 in March, left her hometown of Kherson in southern Ukraine with her mother in April 2022 after sleeping in a basement for weeks – and fearing for her life – as Russian troops occupied the city.

They fled to Moldova, then to Romania before settling in the Polish city of Gdynia. Marharyta started learning Polish, trying hard to fit in at her new Polish school, but the first six months were tough.

She says she kept in contact with some of her closest friends at home, but felt lonely nevertheless.

To help cope with depression, the soft-spoken student joined theatre classes that allowed her to express her emotions on stage and helped her make new friends.

“Some people say that home is not a place where you live, but home is a place where you feel good,” she said. “I feel good on the stage, with people close to me. This is my home.”

Around 165,000 Ukrainian teenagers between 13 and 18 years of age are registered as refugees in Poland, according to January data from the Office for Foreigners.

Some gather at Blue Trainers, a community space in a shopping mall in Gdansk where they play board games, billiards and table tennis. Most of all, they connect with their Ukrainian and Polish peers.

Signing up for sports was a particularly popular way of coping with the shock of the war among youngsters.

Andrii Nonka, 15, from Kharkiv, arrived in Poland on his birthday, March 6, 2022, with his mother. His father stayed in Ukraine. Occasionally, he feels a strong desire to go back home to see his friends and father.

Joining a boxing club helped him find new friends and now he looks at Poland increasingly as an opportunity to find a good job, possibly in IT.

“I think because of the war, I have matured quicker,” Andrii said. “For now, it is hard to tell where my home is. For now, my home is in Ukraine.”

Dariia Vynohradova, 17, also from Kharkiv, left her parents behind and says she no longer wants to return.

“I don’t want to go back because Kharkiv is destroyed so much, there is nothing to go back to,” she said. “I will go back to visit my parents sometimes, but I want to stay here.”

Marharyta Chykalova, 16, from Kherson, and her mother Tetiana Chykalova, view photos and memorabilia at their apartment in Gdynia, Poland, February 17,
Marharyta Chykalova, 16, from Kherson, sits with her mother Tetiana Chykalova and views photos and memorabilia at their apartment in Gdynia. In December 2022, she was sent pictures of her flat in Kherson, which had been destroyed by a bomb. 'I just started crying, crying really hard because at that moment I understood that everything I had just disappeared. It is simply gone, the home is gone, there's nothing left,' she recalled. [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Tetiana Chykalova kisses her daughter Marharyta Chykalova, 16, from Kherson, before Marharyta leaves for theatre class, at their apartment in Gdynia, Poland, February 17
Tetiana Chykalova kisses her daughter Marharyta before she leaves for theatre class, at their apartment in Gdynia. [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Marharyta Chykalova, 16, from Kherson, rides a bus to theatre classes, in Gdynia, Poland, February 17
Marharyta rides a bus to theatre classes, which have allowed her to express herself on stage and helped her meet new friends. [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Marharyta Chykalova, 16, from Kherson, takes part in costume preparation before the rehearsal of a play during a theatre class at the Atelier Theatre in Sopot, Poland, February 17
Marharyta takes part in costume preparation before the rehearsal of a play during a theatre class at the Atelier Theatre in Sopot. [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Graffiti reading 'How to support Ukraine on social', is seen at the former shipyard area in Gdansk, Poland
Graffiti reading 'How to support Ukraine on social' is seen at the former shipyard area in Gdansk. [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Andrii Nonka, 15, from Kharkiv, trains during a boxing class in Gdansk, Poland, February 15,
Andrii Nonka, 15, from Kharkiv, trains during a boxing class in Gdansk. Joining a boxing club helped him make new friends, and more and more, he looks at Poland as an opportunity for a promising career, possibly in IT. [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Andrii Nonka, 15, from Kharkiv, greets a fellow student after he finishes lessons at a school in Gdansk, Poland, February 21
Andrii greets a fellow student after he finishes lessons at a school in Gdansk. He came to Poland with his mother, and occasionally feels a strong desire to go back home to see his father and his old friends. [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Dariia Vynohradova, 17, from Kharkiv, kisses her boyfriend Dmytro Demchevskyi, 18, from Yuzhnoukrainsk, during an evening walk in the Old Town in Gdansk, Poland, February 21
Dariia Vynohradova, 17, from Kharkiv, kisses her boyfriend Dmytro Demchevskyi, 18, from Yuzhnoukrainsk, during an evening walk in the Old Town in Gdansk. [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Dariia Vynohradova, 17, from Kharkiv and her boyfriend Dmytro Demchevskyi, 18, from Yuzhnoukrainsk, play a video game at Blue Trainers, a community space in a shopping mall in Gdansk, Poland, February 15
Dariia and Dmytro play a video game at Blue Trainers, a community space in a shopping mall. Around 165,000 Ukrainian teenagers between 13 and 18 years of age are registered as refugees in Poland. [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Dariia Vynohradova, 17, from Kharkiv, styles a customer's hair during her hairdressing apprenticeship at a salon in Gdansk, Poland, February 16
Dariia styles a customer's hair during her hairdressing apprenticeship at a salon in Gdansk. She left her parents behind in Ukraine, and says she no longer wants to return. 'I don't want to go back because Kharkiv is destroyed so much, there is nothing to go back to. I will go back to visit my parents sometimes, but I want to stay here.' [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]