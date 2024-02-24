In Pictures

Gallery|Israel War on Gaza

Palestinians cling to life in Rafah as Israel threatens Gaza’s last refuge

UN officials warn that an Israeli ground attack on Rafah will be catastrophic, with more than 600,000 children at risk.

Palestinian crowds struggle to buy bread from a bakery in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday
Crowds of people struggle to buy bread from a bakery in Rafah. International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies as a result of the war [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
Published On 24 Feb 2024

In the narrow crevices between the tents that crowd nearly every inch of the southernmost Gazan city of Rafah, Palestinians cling to life amid the grinding Israeli ground offensive.

A barefoot boy wears a pot on his head and beams a smile. A child lugs a jerry can half his size full of water. Men sit at half-empty tables selling canned goods. A tapestry of laundry hangs from every line.

The world’s gaze is on Rafah, the once-sleepy town along the Egyptian border deemed a “safe zone” for displaced civilians to flee to, but now likely Israel’s next focus in its ground offensive on the besieged strip.

Rafah has swelled in size in recent weeks. Hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have splayed out across the city in tents or at the homes of friends or relatives.

The estimated 1.5 million people sheltering there – more than half of Gaza’s population – have nowhere to flee in the face of Israel’s offensive that has levelled large swaths of the urban landscape in the rest of the territory and killed more than 29,000 people.

United Nations officials warn that an attack on Rafah will be catastrophic, with more than 600,000 children in the path of an assault. A move on the town and surrounding area could also cause the collapse of the humanitarian aid system struggling to keep Gaza’s population alive. Israel’s Western allies have also expressed concern.

However, Israel says it must take Rafah to ensure the destruction of Hamas and the freeing of Israeli hostages still held by them.

Food in Rafah, like elsewhere in the Gaza Strip, is scarce. Throngs of people crowd around a bakery, hoping for a few pitas to feed their families. Others bake their own in mud stoves with whatever flour they could get. One child, seated on an older child’s shoulders, revelled in the first bite of the fluffy bread.

The streets with no tents are packed with crowds of Palestinians hustling to sustain their families.

The mundane drumbeat of life continues in some places. A boy gets a haircut. A girl dons an oversized sheer pink floral dress. Women and a child avoid a large puddle near a mass of tents.

And in a surreal snapshot of joy, children spin around on a makeshift, manually operated Ferris wheel, turning and turning as the war – now in its fifth month – rolls on.

Palestinians sell canning in a street market in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Feb. 20
Palestinians sell cans in a street market in Rafah. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Palestinians crowd a market in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 22
People crowd into a marketplace in Rafah, where some 1.5 Palestinians are now sheltering. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
A Palestinian child displaced by the Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza Strip carries jerry cans at a makeshift tent camp in Rafah
A Palestinian child carries jerry cans at a makeshift tent camp. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
A Palestinian woman displaced by the Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza Strip bake bread at a makeshift tent camp in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday
A woman displaced by the Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza Strip bakes bread at a makeshift tent camp. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
A Palestinian child displaced by the Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza Strip makes tea at a makeshift tent camp in Rafah
A child makes tea in front of a tent. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
37-year-old Mahmoud Al-Najjar repairs old kerosene stoves and makes them usable again as Palestinian people have resorted to old methods of cooking due to the full embargo imposed by Israel on Gaza, on February 21
Mahmoud al-Najjar, 37, repairs old kerosene stoves and makes them usable again as Palestinians have resorted to old methods of cooking amid gas shortages. [Omar Qattaa/Anadolu Agency]
A Palestinian stands on top of a mosque destroyed in an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 22
A Palestinian stands on top of a mosque destroyed in an Israeli attack in Rafah. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
A child looks through a broken window in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Feb. 21
A child looks through a broken window. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza Strip walk at the makeshift tent camp in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 18
International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies as a result of Israel's war. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza Strip sit by a fire at a makeshift tent camp in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Feb. 18
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza Strip sit by a fire at a makeshift tent camp in Rafah. [Mohammed Dahman/AP Photo]