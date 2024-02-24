In Pictures

Europeans rally for Ukraine to mark two years of Russia’s war

Thousands of people protested in cities across Europe calling for peace and condemning the Vladimir Putin regime.

Participants wave European and Ukrainian flags during a rally for Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion, in Paris on February
In Paris, people wave European and Ukrainian flags during a rally commemorating the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine [Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP]
Several thousand people gathered in cities across Europe to commemorate two years since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

More than 3,000 people took part in a solidarity rally at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany on Saturday, according to initial estimates by local police.

Many participants at the rally carried Ukrainian flags. Others shared their views on the war with slogans on banners and posters reading, “Russia always lies” or “The devil is in the Kremlin”. People also shouted slogans such as, “Russia is a terrorist state,”

Big crowds gathered across the United Kingdom to show support for Ukraine and pay their respects to those who have died in the last two years of war.

Commemorations in London began with an interfaith prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in Mayfair. Speaking before the service in London, the leading Ukrainian Catholic bishop in the UK, Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski, said his compatriots are “resolved to win the war” and have experienced a “two-year unending nightmare”.

Meanwhile, in Dublin, thousands of people have marched through the city. Micheal Martin, the Irish deputy prime minister, said Ireland “will not waiver” in its support for Ukraine.

“For 730 days, Ukraine has endured unimaginable violence and suffering, the destruction of homes, livelihoods and critical infrastructure by the Russian Federation,” he said.

“Across the country, innocent Ukrainian men, women and children are paying the ultimate price for a war not of their choosing.”

Other rallies took place in cities around Europe, including Belgrade, Bucharest, Istanbul, Paris, Helsinki and Pamplona, while in Ukraine, people mourned their lost loved ones.

People hold a banner as they demonstrate on the two-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in London, Britain, February 24
In London, people hold a banner as they demonstrate on the two-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. [Belinda Jiao/Reuters]
A woman holds a Ukrainian flag during a protest marking the second year of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday
A woman holds a Ukrainian flag during a protest in Istanbul, Turkey. [Francisco Seco/AP Photo]
Ukrainians take part in an artistic moment portraying the life of Ukrainian civilians during war, outside the Victoria Palace, the Romanian government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. Members of the Ukrainian community staged a march in the Romanian capital to mark the two year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainians take part in an artistic moment portraying the life of Ukrainian civilians during war, outside the Victoria Palace, the Romanian government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania. [Andreea Alexandru/AP Photo]
A woman lights a candle during a protest to mark two years since Russia's full-scale invasion on Ukraine in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday
A woman lights a candle during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia. [Darko Vojinovic/AP Photo]
Women march during a demonstration on the two-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in London, Britain, February 24
Women march during a demonstration for Ukraine, in London. [Belinda Jiao/Reuters]
Ukrainian supporters gather as they take part in a demonstration at Plaza del Castillo square during 2th anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, Feb. 24
Ukrainian supporters gather as they take part in a demonstration at Plaza del Castillo square in Pamplona, northern Spain. [Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo]
A participant holds the coat of arms of Ukraine during a rally for Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion, at Place de la Republique in Paris on February 24
In Paris, a participant holds the coat of arms of Ukraine during a rally for Ukraine on the second anniversary of the war. [Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP]
People hold posters and Ukrainian flags during a protest to mark two years since Russia's full-scale invasion on Ukraine, at the Brandenburg Gate, in Berlin, Saturday
Several thousand people gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, many with banners and posters condemning Russia. [Markus Schreiber/AP Photo]
Protesters hold blue and yellow smoke grenades during a demonstration to protest against the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, on February 24
Protesters hold blue and yellow smoke grenades, the colours of Ukraine's flag, during a demonstration in front of Sforzesco Castle in Milan. [Gabriel Bouys/AFP]
People visit graves of their relatives, killed Ukrainian defenders, on a day of the second anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine February 24
People visit graves of their relatives who were killed in the war on the day of the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine. [Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters]