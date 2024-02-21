In Pictures

Sudanese refugees face gruelling wait in overcrowded South Sudan camps

The UN estimates that about 1,500 people displaced by the conflict in Sudan arrive in South Sudan every day.

Sudanese girls who have fled from the war in Sudan gather under a shade at a Transit Centre for refugees in Renk
Sudanese girls and women find some shade at a transit centre for refugees in Renk, South Sudan. [Luis Tato/AFP]
Published On 21 Feb 2024

A new truck arrives in the South Sudanese town of Renk, packed with dozens of elderly men, women and children, their exhausted faces betraying the strain of their traumatic journey out of war-ravaged Sudan.

They are among more than half a million people who have crossed the border into South Sudan, which is struggling to accommodate the new arrivals.

Renk is just 10km (6.2 miles) from Sudan, where fighting broke out in April last year between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Since then, Renk’s two transit centres run by the United Nations have been overwhelmed by an uninterrupted influx of frightened people, fleeing for their lives.

The journey is rife with danger, said Fatima Mohammed, a 33-year-old teacher who escaped with her husband and five children from El-Obeid city in central Sudan.

“The bullets were entering our house. We were trapped between crossfire in our own street. So we understood that we needed to leave for the good of our kids,” she said, describing the situation in Sudan as “unsustainable”.

It took them five days to make their escape, with Sudanese soldiers and RSF fighters “making [it] difficult for us to leave the country”.

“They took all our phones at one checkpoint, a lot of our money [at] another one. We saw abuses happening at those checkpoints,” she said.

Sudanese refugees who have fled from the war in Sudan line up during a cash assistance programme at a Transit Centre for refugees in Renk
Sudanese refugees line up during a cash assistance programme at a transit centre for refugees in Renk [Luis Tato/AFP]

‘Stuck here’

Since the start of the conflict, nearly eight million people, half of them children, have fled Sudan.

Around 560,000 of them have taken refuge in South Sudan, according to the UN, which estimates that around 1,500 new arrivals turn up in the country every day.

Many spend months waiting in the transit camps, hopeful that someday soon they will be able to return home.

Iman David fled fighting in Sudan’s capital Khartoum with her then three-month-old daughter, leaving her husband behind.

“It was supposed to be a short stay, but I am still stuck here in Renk after seven months,” said the 20-year-old.

“My hope is to go back to Khartoum and reunite with my husband but I don’t know his fate.”

Thousands of civilians were killed in the war, according to UN figures.

Some 25 million people, more than half of Sudan’s population, need humanitarian assistance, while an estimated 3.8 million children under the age of five are suffering from malnutrition, the UN says.

Sudanese refugees and ethnic South Sudanese families who have fled from the war in Sudan gather after crossing the border while waiting to be registered by the authorities at the Joda Border Crossing Point, near Renk
Sudanese refugees and ethnic South Sudanese families who have fled the war in Sudan gather after crossing the border while waiting to be registered by the authorities at the Joda border crossing point, near Renk [Luis Tato/AFP]

‘Better than Khartoum’

While many in Renk long to return home, others hope to travel onwards to the town of Malakal in Upper Nile state, which is also hosting a huge number of refugees.

At Renk port, hundreds of people lined up under the oppressive glare of the midday sun, waiting hours to hop aboard the metal boats which make the trip at least twice a week.

As she waited, Lina Juna, a 27-year-old mother of four, said her final destination was the South Sudanese capital, Juba.

“I have nothing to do in Juba, no family members or friends, no business or work to take care of because I have spent all my life in Sudan,” she said.

“But I still expect Juba to be much better than Khartoum,” she added, recalling days spent struggling to find food as heavy fighting rocked the city.

Several hours later, she managed to board a boat, one of two carrying some 300 people each.

“Today is a good day for us,” said Deng Samson, who works for the International Organization for Migration.

“Some weeks we have seen ourselves completely overwhelmed,” said Samson, adding that the approaching monsoon made him nervous.

“We are truly afraid of what will happen when the rainy season comes, with waters rising from the river and disrupting the normal functioning of the port.”

With up to 10 trucks and buses arriving in Renk every day, the UN is trying to mobilise the international community, launching an appeal for $4.1bn this month to respond to the most urgent humanitarian needs.

A Sudanese girl who has fled from the war in Sudan with her family reacts while getting off a truck loaded with Sudanese families arriving at a Transit Centre for refugees in Renk
A Sudanese girl gets off a truck packed with families arriving at the transit centre for refugees in Renk. [Luis Tato/AFP]
Sudanese refugees and ethnic South Sudanese who have fled the war in Sudan carry their
People who have fled the war in Sudan carry their belongings while boarding a boat on the shores of the White Nile River in the port of Renk. The boats take hundreds of Sudanese refugees and South Sudanese returnees daily to the city of Malakal in a journey that takes several days. [Luis Tato/AFP]
Refugees and returnees wait to board a truck to go to a transit centre after crossing the frontier at the Joda border crossing point, near Renk. [Luis Tato/AFP]
More than 550,000 people have now fled from the war in Sudan to South Sudan since the conflict started in April 2023, according to the United Nations. [Luis Tato/AFP]
South Sudan was facing a dire humanitarian situation before the war in Sudan erupted and it is feared to not have the resources to host the high number of displaced people. [Luis Tato/AFP]
Sudanese men line up during a cash assistance programme at a transit centre for refugees in Renk. [Luis Tato/AFP]
Renk is just 10km (6.2 miles) from Sudan, where fighting broke out in April last year between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). [Luis Tato/AFP]
People gather to collect water at a transit centre for refugees. [Luis Tato/AFP]
Some 25 million people, more than half of Sudan's population, need humanitarian assistance, while an estimated 3.8 million children under the age of five are suffering from malnutrition, the UN says. [Luis Tato/AFP]