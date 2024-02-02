In Pictures

Gas explosion triggers ‘huge ball of fire’ in Kenya’s capital Nairobi

Authorities say gas explosion at an industrial building in Nairobi has killed two people and injured hundreds.

Firemen and bystanders extinguish a fire in the Makadara area of Nairobi
Firemen and bystanders try to extinguish the fire in Nairobi, Kenya. [Luis Tato/AFP]
Published On 2 Feb 2024

At least two people were killed and more than 200 injured in a massive fire when a truck laden with gas exploded in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

The explosion ignited a “huge ball of fire that spread widely”, government spokesperson Isaac Maigua Mwaura said on Friday.

“Consequently, the inferno further damaged several vehicles and commercial properties, including many small and medium sized businesses,” he posted on X, adding that “residential houses in the [neighbourhood] also caught fire, with a good number of residents still inside as it was late at night”.

Earlier, the Kenyan Red Cross had reported nearly 300 injured.

The fire broke out on Thursday night in the Embakasi neighbourhood southeast of the capital.

Police cordoned off the affected area, but some people could be seen collecting their belongings and surveying the damage. Firefighters were still working to control the blaze.

“The scene has now been secured and a command [centre] is now in place to help coordinate rescue operations and other intervention efforts,” said Mwaura.

Firemen fight the blaze following a series of explosions in the Embakasi area of Nairobi. [Luis Tato/AFP]
People with burn injuries are treated at the scene of the fire. [Simon Maina/AFP]
More than 200 injured people have been transferred to different hospitals, according to the Kenyan Red Cross. [Luis Tato/AFP]
A resident reacts after her father was killed in the explosion at the makeshift gas cylinder refilling depot. [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
The fire started around midnight, and firefighters on Friday were still putting out flames that had spread to nearby warehouses. [Luis Tato/AFP]
A burnt cooking gas cylinder sits on the ground as local residents watch firefighters fight the fire following the explosions in Embakasi. [Daniel Irungu/EPA]
The fire engulfed a nearby textile and garment warehouse, while damaging several vehicles and commercial and residential properties. [Luis Tato/AFP]