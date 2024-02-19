In Pictures

Features|Israel War on Gaza

‘We will celebrate amidst destruction’: Young couple marries in Gaza camp

Two people celebrate their love in a simple ceremony, bringing joy to a camp for the displaced in Deir el-Balah.

Wedding in Gaza
A Palestinian couple, who fled the Israeli attacks and took refuge in Durra Stadium, get married in Deir el-Balah on February 16. Relatives of the bride and groom and many other Palestinians attended the wedding near the stadium. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
By Maram Humaid and Abdelhakim Abu Riash
Published On 19 Feb 2024

Deir el-Balah, Gaza – In the middle of a makeshift camp for the displaced in Deir el-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, the air was filled with sounds of celebration. Dozens had gathered to mark the wedding of a Palestinian couple from the north.

Mahmoud, 23, and Shaima Khaziq, 18, had planned to marry more than eight months ago, but postponed the event because of the Israeli war on Gaza that began last October.

For more than two months, the displaced couple, along with their families, had resided in a makeshift camp in Deir el-Balah after being forced to flee the Shujayea neighbourhood in Gaza City. “We left our home amidst bombardment and gunfire, seeking refuge here, thus postponing our wedding,” Mahmoud told Al Jazeera.

“We had hoped to wait until the end of the war to celebrate, but with no end in sight, we decided to celebrate amidst simplicity,” he said.

The couple held a simple ceremony with the hopes of bringing some semblance of joy to their hearts and those of their displaced neighbours and friends.

Beneath cloth and nylon tents, family members and well-wishers gathered to witness the union. Shaima was surrounded by her mother, sisters, and friends, while women outside sang songs. Mahmoud’s face beamed with modest happiness as he held Shaima’s hand.

It was a poignant event.

“Our joy today feels incomplete,” Mahmoud told Al Jazeera. “We had hoped for calmness, to celebrate in a grand event hall, and to return to our apartment, now destroyed by bombings.

Shaima characterised their happiness as “bittersweet”.

“We had dreamed of a wedding under normal circumstances, in a beautiful dress, but the ravages of war took everything from us,” she said. “Our home, our belongings, all destroyed.

“Yet, we refuse to let despair win. We will celebrate, even amidst destruction.”

Since October 7, 2023, Gaza has endured a devastating war by Israel, resulting in tens of thousands of civilian casualties, predominantly children and women. The conflict has left behind unprecedented humanitarian crises and widespread infrastructure destruction, leading to Israel facing charges of “genocide” before the International Court of Justice.

Wedding in Gaza
The air is filled with the sounds of celebration as dozens of Palestinians gather to celebrate the wedding of Shaima, 18, and Mahmoud, 23. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Wedding in Gaza
The couple, displaced from the northern Gaza Strip, have been residing in a makeshift camp in Deir el-Balah with their families after being forced to flee the Shujayea neighbourhood in Gaza City. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Wedding in Gaza
'Our joy feels bittersweet. We had dreamed of a wedding under normal circumstances, in a beautiful dress, but the ravages of war took everything from us,' Shaima says. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Wedding in Gaza
Inside a tent, Shaima is surrounded by her mother, sisters and friends, while women outside sing simple songs. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Wedding in Gaza
With no end to the war in sight, the couple decide to go ahead with their wedding and hold a simple ceremony. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Wedding in Gaza
Mahmoud and Shaima wanted to share their joy with the camp, despite the conditions of war and destruction since October. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Wedding in Gaza
Friends, family and neighbours gathered to witness the union of the happy couple. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Wedding in Gaza
The union of the newlyweds took place beneath simple cloth and nylon tents. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Wedding in Gaza
Dozens of Palestinians gather to celebrate the wedding of the couple who were displaced from the northern Gaza Strip. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Wedding in Gaza
Children cheer as people dance during the wedding. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Wedding in Gaza
Relatives of bride and groom, and many Palestinians attend the wedding near the stadium. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]
Wedding in Gaza
'Our joy today feels incomplete. We had hoped for calmness, to celebrate in a grand event hall, and to return to our apartment, now destroyed by bombings,' Mahmoud told A Jazeera. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Al Jazeera]