Two Years Later, Ukrainian Survivor Recounts Russia’s 28-Day Ordeal in Captured Village
Ivan, 63, worked in this school for many years before the Russian-Ukrainian war. [Viacheslav Ratynski/CIVIC]
By Center for civilians in conflict
Published On 19 Feb 2024

Chernihiv, Ukraine – Two years after Russia’s armed forces captured the small village of Yahidne in Ukraine’s Chernihiv Oblast, Ivan still feels lucky to have survived.

Along with 366 locals, including women, children, and the elderly, he was detained by Russian soldiers in a school basement for 26 days in March 2022.

The villagers never thought of Yahidne as a strategic location for Russian forces. They did not expect to be targeted.

When they began hearing the sound of explosions in surrounding areas, they feared the worst.

On March 3, the peace of this small community was shattered when Russian military vehicles entered the village in a long column.

Ivan, 63, hurried to his home, hoping to seek shelter.

However, he and his family, faced with the threat of death, quickly surrendered to Russian soldiers and joined other locals forced into a school basement.

“I remember the day they broke into the basement of our house where I was hiding with my family. They [Russian soldiers] threatened us with guns and ordered us to take off our clothes and hand over our phones,” said Ivan.

The story of Yahidne did not make the headlines back in March 2022 and that is probably because there was virtually no one to tell it.

Since their liberation, villagers have talked to investigators and journalists to be remembered and chosen to keep the basement intact to serve as a war memorial.

Remnants of war, like explosives and shells, can also be seen scattered across the village.

“We thought we were doomed,” said Ivan, who often refers to the basement as a concentration camp.

Russian troops captured Yahidne seven days after they launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. They withdrew at the end of March.

A burned-out car stands at the entrance of Yahidne in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine, January 30, 2024. Russian soldiers are said to have shot at anyone they thought was suspicious, their cars often burned along with the passengers inside during the occupation. [Viacheslav Ratynski/CIVIC]
The cannon of a Russian tank lies next to the school. Russian troops left behind burned military equipment when they fled the village. They also mined houses. Viacheslav Ratynski/CIVIC]
Ivan stands in front of the school where Russian soldiers forcibly detained Yahidne villagers. About 400 people were held, without enough basic supplies. Among them were children and babies. The premises had no ventilation, no toilet, and no possibility to prepare food. They slept sitting up. Several people died. [Viacheslav Ratynski/CIVIC]
Ivan stands in the middle of the room in which he and other villagers were kept for 30 days. In one half of the room, children were playing, and in the other, there were the bodies of people who died. [Viacheslav Ratynski/CIVIC]
Ivan shows how much food per day the Russian soldiers gave to the victims. [Viacheslav Ratynski/CIVIC]
Ivan, 63, shows a calendar on the door of one of the rooms in the basement. People crossed out the days to understand how long had they spent in illegal detention. Ivan points his finger at March 30, under which it is written: "Our soldiers have arrived." [Viacheslav Ratynski/CIVIC]
Children's drawings and the inscription: "No war" can be seen on the wall of the basement of the school in Yahidne. [Viacheslav Ratynski/CIVIC]
Dry rations of Russian troops were fed to the villagers. These boxes are across from the school of the village of Yahidne. [Viacheslav Ratynski/CIVIC]
Workers build a new house for Dmytro and his family on the site of the old one, which burned down due to shelling. [Viacheslav Ratynski/CIVIC]
A sign on a tree near the village tells people to beware of mines. The forests and fields around the village are littered with ammunition and mines. [Viacheslav Ratynski/CIVIC]
Local residents walk through the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv region, Ukraine. More than 300 people live in the village now. [Viacheslav Ratynski/CIVIC]
The door to the basement with the inscription: 'Children beware in Yahidne'. [Viacheslav Ratynski/CIVIC]
Hundreds of volunteers came to the village to help local residents rebuild the village after its liberation. [Viacheslav Ratynski/CIVIC]
Dmytro, 51, stands in the middle of his yard and shows the shell that destroyed his house. He also spent a terrible 30 days in the basement. When Russian troops allowed the dead to be buried, Dmytro volunteered to dig graves. [Viacheslav Ratynski/CIVIC]