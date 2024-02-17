In Pictures

Honouring Alexey Navalny: Supporters gather to mourn, express outrage

Navalny’s death prompted grief and shock among his supporters across the world and drew condemnation from world leaders.

A man places a flower at a monument to victims of political repression following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Friday [Stringer/Reuters]

Vigils and rallies were held in cities across Russia and in many world capitals to honour Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny who died in a remote Arctic penal colony.

On Saturday, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said more than 170 people were detained across Russia at memorials to pay their respects to and grieve for the 47-year-old politician who was a prominent opponent of President Vladimir Putin.

The federal prison service said that Navalny fell unconscious and died on Friday after a walk in the “Polar Wolf” penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence, prompting an outpouring of grief and shock among his supporters across the world and condemnation from world leaders.

In the capital, Moscow, hundreds of flowers and candles laid for Navalny were mostly taken away overnight in black bags. Videos and photos shared on Russian social media also showed flowers being cleared from monuments to victims of Soviet-era repression across the country.

Protests are illegal in Russia under strict anti-dissent laws, and the authorities have clamped down particularly harshly on rallies in support of Navalny.

Around the world, leaders said the Russian government was solely responsible for this death. In capitals from Tbilisi, Georgia, and Berlin, Germany, to Washington, DC, and London, vigils were held in Navalny’s memory, along with protests in front of Russian embassies.

People wave their mobile phones with flashlights on as they pay their last respects to Alexey Navalny at a memorial to victims of political repression in Saint Petersburg, Russia. [Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo]
Police officers detain a man laying flowers at a memorial to victims of political repression in Saint Petersburg, Russia. [AP Photo]
A woman lays flowers at a monument to the victims of political repression, in Moscow, Russia. [Stringer/Reuters]
People attend a rally following the death of Alexey Navalny, in Tbilisi, Georgia. [Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters]
People demonstrate and pay their respects to Alexey Navalny at a monument for victims of political repression in Vilnius, Lithuania. [Petras Malukas/AFP]
People leave candles and flowers outside the Russian embassy in London, the United Kingdom. [Daniel Leal/AFP]
A woman holds a portrait of Alexey Navalny during a protest in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany. [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]
A woman lights a candle as portraits of Alexey Navalny, candles and flowers are laid in front of the Russian embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria. [Valentina Petrova/AP Photo]
Two women hug as they meet in front of the Russian embassy in Lisbon, Portugal, during a vigil for Alexey Navalny. [Armando Franca/AP Photo]
Protesters light candles in front of the Russian embassy in Prague, Czech Republic. [Milan Kammermayer/AFP]
Supporters of Alexey Navalny gather to mourn his death, in Beverly Hills, California, United States. [Jorge Garcia/Reuters]