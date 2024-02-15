In Pictures

Israeli air strikes kill 10 civilians in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah promises to retaliate for deadliest attack in more than four months of cross-border exchanges.

Civil defence and rescue workers remove rubbles from a building that was attacked Wednesday night by an Israeli airstrike, in Nabatiyeh town
Civil defence and rescue workers remove rubble from a building that was attacked by an Israeli air strike in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. [Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo]
Published On 15 Feb 2024

The civilian death toll from two Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon has risen to 10, in the deadliest attack in more than four months of cross-border exchanges.

The Lebanese armed group Hezbollah has promised to retaliate for Wednesday’s strikes, which hit the city of Nabatieh and a village in southern Lebanon, just hours after projectiles from Lebanon killed an Israeli soldier.

In Nabatieh, the attack knocked down part of a building, killing seven members of the same family, including a child, the state-run National News Agency said. A boy initially reported missing was found alive under the rubble.

A woman and her two children are among those killed in an attack on the village of as-Sawana.

A rocket barrage fired from Lebanon earlier on Wednesday struck the northern Israeli town of Safed, killing an Israeli soldier and wounding eight people.

Government institutions, schools and the Lebanese University were to close on Thursday in protest to the attacks.

Rescuers work at a damaged building on February 15, 2024, following an Israeli military strike in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. [EPA-EFE]
A damaged building following an Israeli military strike in Nabatieh. [EPA]
The strike knocked down part of a building in Nabatieh, killing seven members of the same family, including a child. [EPA]
The UN secretary-general's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric warned that 'the recent escalation is dangerous ... and should stop'. [Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo]
US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington would continue to push for a 'diplomatic path' to resolve the cross-border tensions. [EPA]
Members of the press stand in front of a damaged building in Nabatieh. [EPA]
Tens of thousands of people have been displaced on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border amid soaring regional tensions. [Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP]
Fears have been growing of another full-blown conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, who last went to war in 2006. [Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP]