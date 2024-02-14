In Pictures

Tear gas and rubber bullets as Indian farmers march on Delhi

These protests are a continuation of demonstrations two years ago, during which clashes with police left 600 people dead.

A farmer shouts protests after authorities stop farmers from moving towards Delhi at the Shambhu border between the states of Punjab and Haryana. [Rohit Lohia/Al Jazeera]
By Sameer Mushtaq and Rohit Lohia
Published On 14 Feb 2024

Shambhu border, India – Thousands of farmers have gathered on the outskirts of India’s capital, New Delhi, to set out demands for guaranteed minimum prices for their crops, debt relief and policy reforms.

The protests are being led by more than 250 farmer unions, including the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (a platform which represents more than 150 unions) and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which has the backing of more than 100 unions. With participants arriving far and wide from states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the protests are being coordinated from Punjab and are gaining support that transcends state boundaries.

Starting on Tuesday this week, the farmers are marching towards New Delhi with their tractors and trucks in tow. In an attempt to halt the march, the Indian authorities have placed barriers, nails and other heavy machinery along the highways that run towards the capital. During one attempt by demonstrators to demolish barricades at Shambhu village on the Punjab-Haryana border, the Haryana police responded by firing rounds of tear gas to scatter them. Haryana borders New Delhi, and is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These protests are a continuation of demonstrations in and on the outskirts of New Delhi which took place two years ago. They lasted for more than a year, during which time more than 600 people were killed during violent crackdowns by the authorities. Following the government’s agreement to rescind three agricultural reform laws that the farmers objected to, the protests were called off. Other demands they had made, however, were not met – and these issues have flared up again.

Demands for a strong system to set minimum support prices (MSP) to protect farmers from market fluctuations are at the core of the protest. The protesters are also demanding debt relief and restraints on the privatisation of the power industry. “I was here last time for the whole duration. We are here again because the promises made have not been fulfilled, for example, the MSP. When they formed the government, they promised to waive off the loans, but that did not happen. They promised to deliver justice in the case of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident [when protesting farmers were rammed by a car and killed in October 2021],” Sukvindra Kaur, 55, from Bathinda, Punjab told Aljazeera.

“We were forced to hit the roads again over the same demands,” she added. “The promises made by the present government have to be fulfilled by them, and tomorrow if there is any new government, why would they fulfil our demands? We never wanted to do it but farmers are committing suicide; they have huge loans. We are here to save them.”

Another farmer, Dharam Singh Sidhu, 60, vice president of Kissan Sangash Samiti for Ferozepur, Punjab, called the teargassing of farmers and the firing of rubber bullets at the protesters “undemocratic”.

“Under democracy, everyone has the right to protest peacefully, but despite moving peacefully, they are barricading, shelling and opening fire at us. No farmers are engaging in any unlawful activity; we are protesting peacefully,” Sidhu said.

The timing of the protest ahead of impending elections in the next few months highlights the political significance of despair among farmers, who make up a sizeable voting bloc in the country.

Farmers gather with a caravan of trucks, tractors and water tankers at Shambhu village in Patiala district, on Punjab's border with Haryana state. The authorities have installed six-layered concrete barricades and iron nails, along with a large contingent of security personnel, to prevent protesting farmers from heading to New Delhi. [Rohit Lohia/Al Jazeera]
Protesting farmers offer water to a man who fainted during a protest at Shambhu village, on the border between Punjab and Haryana. The authorities stopped the marching farmers and fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets to prevent them from entering the capital city. [Rohit Lohia/Al Jazeera]
Dular Singh, 64, Chandigarh
'We have come all the way from Punjab, and no incident of violence has happened; it is the Haryana government that is responsible for all this,' says Dular Singh, 64, from Chandigarh in the north. He is here to demand the waiving of farmers' loans. 'Big corporations have had their loans waived off,' he says. 'They are neither giving us MSP nor listening our other demands.' [Rohit Lohia/Al Jazeera]
Nahar Singh, 60, Ludhiana: “Last time, we had left trusting the government, but they deceived us. It is tough, but we have to try. We have no other option but to come here as farming is our sole livelihood. There have been huge losses; they have fired live bullets as well. The government should have accepted our demands. Initially, they agreed to accept our demands, and we returned, but now they are not fulfilling their promises."
Nahar Singh, 60, from Ludhiana, says: 'Last time, we had left trusting the government, but they deceived us. It is tough, but we have to try. We have no other option but to come here as farming is our sole livelihood.' He added that government forces had fired live bullets at the protesters he was with. 'The government should have accepted our demands. Initially, they agreed to accept our demands, and we returned, but now they are not fulfilling their promises.' [Rohit Lohia/Al Jazeera]
Shielding his eyes, a farmer protects himself from tear gas at the Shambhu village border, where police deployed tear gas shells and rubber bullets to scatter protesting farmers hoping to advance towards New Delhi to voice their demands. [Rohit Lohia/Al Jazeera]
Dharam Singh Sidhu, 60, vice president of Kissan Sangash Samiti for Ferozepur Punjab, says: 'Last time, the government gave us a written assurance about the fulfilment of demands, but two years have passed, and the demands remain unmet.' He said the government was using violence to prevent the protests. 'They are shelling through drones on unarmed people. What kind of democracy is this?' He and others have promised to continue their march until they reach Delhi. [Rohit Lohia/Al Jazeera]
'The government has no right to stop us,' says Jasbeer Singh, 76, from Amritsar. 'Our voices are being choked with unconstitutional and undemocratic means. Democracy is being killed.' Despite huge sacrifices they have made to help India become self-sufficient in produce such as grain, farmers are being ignored, he said. 'Seventy-five years have passed since this country attained freedom, but we are still awaiting laws that would ensure our security and freedom. Are we not citizens of this country? My forefathers fought for the freedom of this country so that hard-working people get paid according to their work, but the government is only benefitting big businessmen.' [Rohit Lohia/Al Jazeera]
Farmers assemble at the Shambhu border, where authorities have erected barricades to prevent them from continuing their journey towards Delhi. Iron nails have also been laid along routes to Delhi to hinder their journey. [Rohit Lohia/Al Jazeera]
A protesting farmer shouts slogans at the Shambhu border where farmers were stopped from marching to Delhi to press for their demands. [Rohit Lohia/Al Jazeera]
A farmer poses with a police shield left behind following an assault on protesting farmers, during which several were injured in beatings, at the Shambhu border. [Rohit Lohia/Al Jazeera]
Farmers remove the concrete barricade near the Shambhu border which is blocking their advance towards Delhi, despite authorities placing multiple layered barricades and iron nails to hinder their progress. [Rohit Lohia/Al Jazeera]
'I was here last time for the whole duration,' says Sukvindra Kaur, 55, from Bathinda, Punjab. 'Women make up 50 percent of the population, and every problem doubles for them as they have to run their homes. If any one farmer commits suicide, it puts the burden of the whole family on her.' Kaur said the government is prioritising the needs of corporations over those of farmers. 'There are over 50 people in hospitals who have received rubber bullets and smoke shells. It is highly condemnable and it is unfortunate that the farmers who feed the people of the country are being mistreated like this.' [Rohit Lohia/Al Jazeera]
Protesting farmers assist a man injured during clashes with police at the Shambhu border with Delhi. As soon as the farmers started to remove the barricade which had been erected to prevent them getting to Delhi, police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse them, they say. [Rohit Lohia/Al Jazeera]
A protesting farmer shows the casing of a rubber bullet which was fired at protesters at the Shambhu border, with the aim of preventing them from advancing towards Delhi. [Rohit Lohia/Al Jazeera]
Farmers manoeuvre a tractor through iron nails at the Shambhu border. They have been strategically placed on the roads by Indian police to prevent farmers from reaching Delhi. [Rohit Lohia/Al Jazeera]
A protesting farmer shields his eyes from tear gas as police attempt to prevent the farmers from moving on towards Delhi. Police employed drone shells to disperse the farmers at the Shambhu border. [Rohit Lohia/Al Jazeera]