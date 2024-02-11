Iran marks 45th anniversary of Islamic revolution

Iran has marked the 45th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution amid tensions gripping the wider Middle East over Israel’s continued war on Gaza.

Thousands of Iranians marched through major streets and squares decorated with flags, balloons and banners with revolutionary and religious slogans on Sunday.

In Tehran, crowds waved Iranian flags, chanted slogans, and carried placards with the traditional “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” slogans written on them. Some burned US and Israeli flags, a common sight at pro-government rallies.

Processions started out from several points, converging at Azadi Square in the capital. State TV showed crowds in many cities and towns and reported that “millions participated in the rallies” across the country.

The military displayed a range of its missiles, including the Qassem Soleimani and Sejjil ballistic missiles, the Simorgh satellite carrier and drones at the square where people took selfies with them.

During the celebrations, a paratrooper jumped from a plane while displaying a Palestinian flag.

Many high-ranking Iranian officials attended the celebrations in Tehran, including hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi.

He addressed the crowds in Azadi Square and called on the United Nations — in a speech broadcast by state TV — to expel “the Zionist regime” as the crowds chanted: “Death to Israel”. Raisi also said “The bombing of Gaza has to be stopped as soon as possible.”