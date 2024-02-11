In Pictures

Iran marks 45th anniversary of Islamic revolution

Missiles and burning American flags were on display as thousands marched in Tehran.

Demonstrators burn a United States flag during their annual rally commemorating Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution in Tehran, Iran. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Published On 11 Feb 2024

Iran has marked the 45th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution amid tensions gripping the wider Middle East over Israel’s continued war on Gaza.

Thousands of Iranians marched through major streets and squares decorated with flags, balloons and banners with revolutionary and religious slogans on Sunday.

In Tehran, crowds waved Iranian flags, chanted slogans, and carried placards with the traditional “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” slogans written on them. Some burned US and Israeli flags, a common sight at pro-government rallies.

Processions started out from several points, converging at Azadi Square in the capital. State TV showed crowds in many cities and towns and reported that “millions participated in the rallies” across the country.

The military displayed a range of its missiles, including the Qassem Soleimani and Sejjil ballistic missiles, the Simorgh satellite carrier and drones at the square where people took selfies with them.

During the celebrations, a paratrooper jumped from a plane while displaying a Palestinian flag.

Many high-ranking Iranian officials attended the celebrations in Tehran, including hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi.

He addressed the crowds in Azadi Square and called on the United Nations — in a speech broadcast by state TV — to expel “the Zionist regime” as the crowds chanted: “Death to Israel”. Raisi also said “The bombing of Gaza has to be stopped as soon as possible.”

A woman raises a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as people gather to mark the 45th anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran. [AFP]
Iranians attend the annual rally commemorating their 1979 revolution as domestically built missiles and a satellite carrier are displayed at the Azadi Square in Tehran. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
People deploy the Iranian national flag as they gather to mark the 45th anniversary of the revolution in Tehran. [AFP]
During the celebrations, a paratrooper jumped from a plane while displaying a Palestinian flag. [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Thousands attended the annual rally at the Azadi Square in Tehran. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Iran's two-stage Simorgh (Phoenix) satellite carrier is displayed in Tehran. [AFP]
An Iranian man holds a poster of the late General Qassem Soleimani, a leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who was killed in a US drone attack in January 2020 in Iraq. [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
A man carries an anti-US placard upside down in front of the Iranian-made missiles displayed in the annual rally commemorating Iran's 1979 revolution. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Iranians participate at an event held at Azadi Square to mark 45th anniversary of the revolution in Tehran. [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Azadi Tower is illuminated with pictures of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Iran's national flag during the ceremony. [AFP]