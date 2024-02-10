In Pictures

Gallery|In Pictures

Carnival extravaganza kicks off in Brazil

The festivities will last for six days, with 49 million people across Brazil participating, according to authorities.

A reveller from Rosas de Ouro school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil [Carla Carniel/Reuters]
Published On 10 Feb 2024

To thunderous applause, Rio de Janeiro’s mayor coronated King Momo, marking the beginning of the symbolic Carnival monarch’s five-day reign over the revelry which began on Friday.

“I officially declare Carnival 2024 open!” King Momo said after Mayor Eduardo Paes bestowed upon him a gigantic, silver and gold key. Confetti flew in a hall of the Palace of the City in the Botafogo neighbourhood where the ceremony took place.

Looking on were the usual suspects of Rio’s Carnival scene: revellers dressed as folkloric characters, jaguars and “bate-bolas” – exuberant clowns in identical, elaborate outfits who travel in packs. Festivities will last through to February 14.

Paes on Thursday issued a decree making the key ceremony an annual official event, obliging his successors to participate. In 2017, former Mayor Marcelo Crivella broke with tradition and did not hand over the key.

Momo, played this year by Caio Cesar Dutra, is charged with “presiding over Carnival festivities, participating in the parades and costume competitions, and promoting the joy of partygoers”, City Hall said in its official gazette on Friday.

Brazil Tourism Minister Celso Sabino, also present at the ceremony, said 49 million people across Brazil will take part in festivities, 6.5 percent more than last year.

Approximately 200,000 foreigners are set to pour into the country and many of them – scantily dressed and covered in glitter – will join the street parties that occupy and dominate public spaces across Rio, Sao Paulo and other cities.

Performers dance prior a ceremony that marks the official start of Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday
Performers dance prior to a ceremony that marks the official start of Carnival in Rio de Janeiro. [Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo]
Carnival King Momo, Caio Cesar Dutra, center right, receives the keys of the city from Mayor Eduardo Paes at a ceremony that officially kicks off Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 9
Carnival King Momo, played by Caio Cesar Dutra, centre right, receives the keys of the city from Mayor Eduardo Paes at a ceremony that officially kicked off Carnival in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. [Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo]
Musicians play during a ceremony that marks the official start of Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday
Musicians play during a ceremony that marks the official start of Carnival. [Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo]
Revellers attend the annual block party 'Amigos da Onca' during the Carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Revellers attend the annual block party "Amigos da Onca" during the Carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. [Ricardo Moraes/Reuters]
Performers dance prior to a ceremony that marks the official start of Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday
Festivities will last through to February 14. [Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo]
Revellers from Academicos do Tatuape school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 10
Revellers from Academicos do Tatuape school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade in Sao Paulo. [Carla Carniel/Reuters]
Revelers dance in the "Cordao do Boitata" street pre-carnival party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 4
Revellers dance in the "Cordao do Boitata" street pre-Carnival party in Rio de Janeiro. [Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo]
Revellers from Mancha Verde school perform during the first night of the Carnival parade at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 10
Revellers from Mancha Verde school perform during the Carnival parade in Sao Paulo. [Carla Carniel/Reuters]
Revellers attend the annual block party 'Amigos da Onca' during the Carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 10
Millions will participate in the festivities. [Ricardo Moraes/Reuters]
Revelers of the of the Academicos do Tatuape samba school perform during the first night of carnival at the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, early on February 10
About 200,000 foreigners are set to pour into the country during the Carnival period. [Nelson Almeida/AFP]