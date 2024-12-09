In Pictures

Images of Syria’s opposition flag raised at the embassy in Russia

The three-starred flag of the Syrian rebel groups has been installed over the Syrian embassy building in Moscow.

The Syrian opposition flag installed on the building of the Embassy of Syria in Moscow, Russia [Yulia Morozova/Reuters]
Published On 9 Dec 2024

At the Syrian embassy in Russia’s capital, Moscow, a group of men raised the opposition flag a day after the government of Bashar al-Assad fell in Damascus.

“Today the [Syrian] embassy opened and is working normally under a new flag,” an embassy representative told Russia’s state news agency TASS on Monday.

Removed Syrian leader al-Assad fled to Moscow, Russian media reported, hours after a stunning rebel advance seized control of the Middle Eastern country and ended his family’s 53 years of iron rule.

As the regime fell on Sunday, thousands of Syrians poured into the streets echoing with celebratory gunfire and waved the revolutionary flag, in scenes that recalled the early days of the Arab Spring uprising before a brutal crackdown and the rise of an armed rebellion plunged the country into civil war.

Syria’s war, which erupted in 2011 as an uprising against al-Assad’s authoritarian rule, quickly morphed into a full-blown conflict that dragged in foreign powers.

Hundreds of thousands of people were killed while millions were forced from their homes in one of the world’s largest refugee crises.

People who introduced themselves as members of the Syrian diaspora pose with the Syrian opposition flag outside the Syrian embassy in Moscow. [Yulia Morozova/Reuters]
People pose with the Syrian opposition flag outside the embassy in Moscow. [Yulia Morozova/Reuters]
Removed Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad fled to Moscow and received asylum. [Yulia Morozova/Reuters]
Members of Syrian diaspora hold the opposition flag at the Syrian embassy in Moscow. [Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo]
Standing on the embassy balcony, men clapped and sang as they raised the green, red, black and white Syrian opposition flag. [Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo]
Standing on the embassy balcony, men clapped and sang as they raised the green, red, black and white Syrian opposition flag. [Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo]
The Syrian opposition flag on the building of the Syrian embassy in Moscow. [Yulia Morozova/Reuters]