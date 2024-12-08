In Pictures

Gallery|Syria's War

Syrians around the world celebrate the fall of Bashar al-Assad

Syrians celebrate Bashar al-Assad’s fall as rebels seize control of Damascus, forcing the ousted president to flee.

A man waves a Syrian flag as people gather on the streets in Berlin, Germany. [Annegret Hilse/Reuters]
Published On 8 Dec 2024

Syrians gathered in cities around the world to celebrate the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government with chants and prayers after opposition fighters entered the capital Damascus following a stunning advance.

The Syrian opposition said that it had defeated al-Assad’s regime in the early hours of Sunday, forcing the ousted president to flee the country. Russian media reports have said that he has been given asylum by his main backer, Russia.

It was the first time opposition forces had reached Damascus since 2018, when Syrian troops recaptured areas on the outskirts of the capital following a years-long siege.

Syria’s war erupted in 2011 as an uprising against al-Assad’s rule and quickly morphed into a full-blown conflict that dragged in foreign powers. Hundreds of thousands of people were killed while millions were forced from their homes in one of the world’s largest refugee crises.

Syrians in Spain celebrate the rebel takeover of Damascus outside the Syrian Embassy in Madrid. [Chema Moya/EPA]
Members of the Syrian community in Cyprus celebrate in Nicosia. [Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters]
People hold the Syrian opposition's "revolution flag" in front of the Syrian Embassy in Athens, Greece. [Costas Baltas/Anadolu]
yrians celebrate in Berlin
Police stand guard as Syrians gather at Oranienplatz square in Berlin. [Annegret Hilse/Reuters]
yrians celebrate in Berlin
People carry a Syrian flag as they gather to celebrate at Oranienplatz square. [Annegret Hilse/Reuters]
Syrians cheer as they celebrate the end of al-Assad's rule in Syria, at the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkiye. [Yasin Akgul/AFP]
Syrian refugees across Turkiye have jubilantly welcomed the downfall of Bashar al-Assad’s government. [Umit Bektas/Reuters]
People hold Syrian opposition and Lebanese flags as they celebrate in Tripoli, northern Lebanon. [Omar Ibrahim/Reuters]
People carry Syrian opposition flags as they celebrate the rebel takeover of Damascus, in Beirut, Lebanon. [Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
A man holds a representation of the Syrian opposition flag
A man holds a Syrian opposition flag as Syrian refugees celebrate in Bonn, Germany. [Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters]
Syrians celebrate
Syrians celebrate during a demonstration in Sergels Square in Stockholm, Sweden. [Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via Reuters]
People wave Syrian opposition flags as they gather in Trafalgar Square
People wave Syrian opposition flags as they gather in Trafalgar Square in London, England. [Mina Kim/Reuters]
People react, as they gather in front of Parliament, after Syrian rebels announced that they have ousted President Bashar al-Assad, in Vienna,
Syrians celebrate in front of the Austrian parliament in Vienna. [Elisabeth Mandl/Reuters]