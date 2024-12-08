In Pictures

Opposition fighters seize al-Assad presidential palace in Syria’s Damascus

Syrian rebels have take over the Presidential Palace in Damascus as Bashar al-Assad’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Syrian opposition fighters celebrate
Syrian opposition fighters celebrate in Damascus [Omar Sanadiki/AP Photo]
Published On 8 Dec 2024

Syrian opposition fighters have taken over the presidential palace in Damascus after a rapid offensive that seized control of the capital and sent crowds into the streets to celebrate the end of the al-Assad family’s 53-year rule.

State television on Sunday aired a video statement by a group of men saying President Bashar al-Assad had been overthrown and all prisoners had been set free.

The man who read the statement said the opposition group, known as the Operations Room to Conquer Damascus, called on all opposition fighters and citizens to preserve the institutions of “the free Syrian state”.

Syria’s war erupted in 2011 as an uprising against al-Assad’s rule and quickly morphed into a full-blown conflict that dragged in foreign powers. Hundreds of thousands of people were killed while millions were forced from their homes in one of the world’s largest refugee crises.

Presidential Palace
A Syrian opposition fighter takes a selfie inside the Presidential Palace after the Syrian government collapsed [Omar Sanadiki/AP Photo]
Presidential palace in Damascus
People take pictures inside the palace. [Omar Sanadiki/AP Photo]
Presidential Palace
A giant picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad lies on the ground inside the Presidential Palace. [Omar Sanadiki/AP Photo]
Presidential Palace
More selfies inside the Presidential Palace. [Omar Sanadiki/AP Photo]
Presidential Palace
An opposition fighter sits inside an office at the Presidential Palace. [Omar Sanadiki/AP Photo]
Presidential palace in Damascus
Syrian opposition fighters walk inside the Presidential Palace. [Omar Sanadiki/AP Photo]
Presidential palace in Damascus
The opposition said al-Assad had left Damascus. His whereabouts remain unknown. [Omar Sanadiki/AP Photo]