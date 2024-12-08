In Pictures

Celebrations in Damascus as Syrian opposition declares end of al-Assad rule

Crowds gather at a main square after opposition fighters seize Syrian capital.

Umayyad Square in Damascus
People celebrate at Umayyad Square in Damascus. [Louai Beshara/AFP]
Published On 8 Dec 2024

Celebrations have erupted in Syria’s capital Damascus after opposition fighters announced on state television that the 24-year rule of President Bashar al-Assad had come to an end after 13 years of war.

Thousands in cars and on foot congregated at a main square in Damascus on Sunday, chanting “Freedom”.

The head of Syria’s main opposition group abroad, Hadi al-Bahra, declared the capital was now “without Bashar al-Assad” after the fighters’ lightning offensive.

The opposition said al-Assad had left Damascus. His whereabouts remain unknown.

As Syrians expressed joy, Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali said he was ready to support the continuity of governance and prepared to cooperate with any leadership chosen by the Syrian people.

Syria’s war, which erupted in 2011 as an uprising against al-Assad’s authoritarian rule, quickly morphed into a full-blown conflict that dragged in foreign powers. Hundreds of thousands of people were killed while millions were forced from their homes in one of the world’s largest refugee crises.

People stand atop a tank celebrating at Umayyad Square in Damascus
Opposition fighters declare that they have taken the capital, Damascus, sending President Bashar al-Assad fleeing and ending five decades of Baath rule in Syria. [Louai Beshara/AFP]
Syria's army command notified officers on Sunday that Assad's regime had ended, a Syrian officer who was informed of the move told Reuters. [Louai Beshara/AFP]
Prime Minister Mohammed al-Jalali said he was ready to cooperate with "any leadership chosen by the Syrian people". [Louai Beshara/AFP]
Umayyad Square in Damascus
People atop a tank at Umayyad Square in Damascus. [AFPTV/AFP]
Umayyad Square in Damascus
Leading up to the opposition fighters' entry into Damascus, they wrested control of Aleppo and Hama and reached Homs. [Louai Beshara/AFP]
Umayyad Square in Damascus
People cheer on a street in Damascus. [Louai Beshara/AFP]
Umayyad Square in Damascus
People stand atop a toppled statue of Syria's former President Hafez al-Assad in Damascus. [Louai Beshara/AFP]
Umayyad Square in Damascus
People gather at Umayyad Square. [Louai Beshara/AFP]
Syrians gather as they celebrate the arrival of opposition fighters in Damascus
Syrians gather as they celebrate the arrival of opposition fighters in Damascus. [Omar Sanadiki/AP Photo]
syria  -  conflict Damascus, Syria LOUAI BESHARAAFP People celebrate at Umayyad Square in Damascus on December 8, 2024. Islamist-led rebels declared that they have taken Damascus in a lightning offensive on December 8, sending President Bashar al-Assad fleeing and ending five decades of Baath rule in Syria. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)
People celebrate at Umayyad Square. [Louai Beshara/AFP]