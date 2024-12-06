Israeli attacks across Gaza have killed dozens of civilians and injured many others, according to the Wafa news agency.

More than 30 people were killed on Friday morning in an Israeli attack on a residential block in the vicinity of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern city of Beit Lahiya, Wafa reported. Many people are still missing under the rubble, the agency said.

Another three people were killed in an Israeli air attack on the Khirbet al-Adas area, near the southern city of Rafah.

Israeli forces also hit several buildings in Gaza City, Rafah, as well as areas in the central areas of the Strip, including the village of al-Musaddar and the refugee camps of Maghazi and Bureij.

On Thursday, an Israeli drone strike on a hospital compound in northern Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital killed a 16-year-old boy in a wheelchair and wounded at least 12 other people, including medical staff, the Gaza Ministry of Health and the hospital director said.

The hospital is one of the few medical facilities still partially operating in the northernmost part of Gaza, where Israeli forces are pressing an offensive that has almost completely sealed off the area from humanitarian aid for two months.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the human rights group Amnesty International accused Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip, saying it has sought to deliberately destroy Palestinians by mounting deadly attacks, demolishing vital infrastructure and preventing the delivery of food, medicine and other aid.

Since October 7 last year, Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 44,580 people, mostly women and children, and wounded at least 105,739 others, according to Palestinian health authorities.