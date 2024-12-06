In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Israel kills dozens of civilians across Gaza

Israeli forces targeted several buildings in Gaza City, Rafah, and central areas of the Strip.

A man sifts through rubble as others stand at the scene of an Israeli strike in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Published On 6 Dec 2024

Israeli attacks across Gaza have killed dozens of civilians and injured many others, according to the Wafa news agency.

More than 30 people were killed on Friday morning in an Israeli attack on a residential block in the vicinity of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern city of Beit Lahiya, Wafa reported. Many people are still missing under the rubble, the agency said.

Another three people were killed in an Israeli air attack on the Khirbet al-Adas area, near the southern city of Rafah.

Israeli forces also hit several buildings in Gaza City, Rafah, as well as areas in the central areas of the Strip, including the village of al-Musaddar and the refugee camps of Maghazi and Bureij.

On Thursday, an Israeli drone strike on a hospital compound in northern Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital killed a 16-year-old boy in a wheelchair and wounded at least 12 other people, including medical staff, the Gaza Ministry of Health and the hospital director said.

The hospital is one of the few medical facilities still partially operating in the northernmost part of Gaza, where Israeli forces are pressing an offensive that has almost completely sealed off the area from humanitarian aid for two months.

On Thursday, the human rights group Amnesty International accused Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip, saying it has sought to deliberately destroy Palestinians by mounting deadly attacks, demolishing vital infrastructure and preventing the delivery of food, medicine and other aid.

Since October 7 last year, Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 44,580 people, mostly women and children, and wounded at least 105,739 others, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Palestinian men carry the body of a victim of an Israeli strike in Gaza City's Daraj neighbourhood. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Palestinians sit on the rubble of a building destroyed after an Israeli strike. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
A man carries items recovered from the rubble of a building. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Palestinian men cry as bodies of victims of an Israeli strike in Gaza City's Daraj neighbourhood are transported. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
A boy cries as he holds the shoes of a toddler who was killed from shrapnel following an Israeli strike in Gaza City, outside Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, also known as the Baptist Hospital. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Palestinians check the site of an Israeli strike in Gaza City's Daraj neighbourhood. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
A man holds a cat as he and others check the rubble of a building after an Israeli strike in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Palestinian women react as they inspect the rubble, a day after an Israeli strike, on the al-Mawasi "safe zone" in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Palestinians carry a body during a funeral outside the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, after an Israeli strike the previous day. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]