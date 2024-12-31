In Pictures

Israel’s war on Gaza: 12 months, 12 pictures

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 45,541 Palestinians and wounded 108,338 since October 7, 2023.

Palestinian children queue in Rafah with aid agencies saying Gaza is suffering severe shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies. [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]
Published On 31 Dec 2024

Israel’s war on Gaza has left a trail of devastation with the lives of more than two million Palestinians severely disrupted.

Long lines of people waiting for food aid have become a common sight. In hospitals, the situation is dire with wounded civilians flooding emergency rooms. Entire families have been wiped out in bombings, leaving behind only grief and despair.

Homes – once symbols of stability – have been reduced to rubble, displacing hundreds of thousands who now seek shelter in overcrowded refugee camps or makeshift accommodations.

These images from the past year capture only a fraction of the suffering endured by the Palestinians of Gaza.

Palestinians mourn a child killed in an Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at a hospital morgue in southern Rafah city, on February 12. [Hatem Ali/AP Photo]
Members of the al-Rabaya family break their fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan outside their home destroyed by Israeli air strikes, on March 18. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Palestinians walk through destruction in the wake of an Israeli air and ground offensive in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on April 8. [Fatima Shbair/AP Photo]
Palestinians flee Rafah during an Israeli attack on the city, on May 28. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinians fill water jugs near one of Gaza's last functioning desalination plants in Deir el-Balah, on June 20. Israel's war in Gaza has decimated the sanitation system while displacing the vast majority of the population, leaving many Palestinians living in tent camps near growing piles of garbage. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment of Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on July 22. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
People watch as the bodies of unidentified Palestinians are buried in a mass grave after they were handed over by Israel in Khan Younis, on August 5. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Palestinian children wounded in Israeli strikes are treated at a hospital in Deir el-Balah, on September 5. Israel has systematically destroyed Gaza's healthcare system with the few remaining hospitals overloaded and struggling to treat the wounded. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinians mourn relatives killed in an Israeli bombardment of Gaza at a hospital in Deir el-Balah, on October 1. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
A Palestinian man searches for clothes in the rubble of a house destroyed by Israeli attacks in southern Khan Younis, on November 18. [Hussam al-Masri/Reuters]
Imam Islam Abu Suaied prays over the bodies of two babies before their burial at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, the central Gaza Strip, on December 29. One baby died at birth while 20-day-old Jomaa al-Batran froze to death because of a lack of shelter and warm clothing as a result of Israel's war on Gaza in cold and wet weather. At least seven babies have died from the cold in recent weeks. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]