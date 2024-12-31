In Pictures
Israel’s war on Gaza: 12 months, 12 pictures
Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 45,541 Palestinians and wounded 108,338 since October 7, 2023.
Published On 31 Dec 2024
Israel’s war on Gaza has left a trail of devastation with the lives of more than two million Palestinians severely disrupted.
Long lines of people waiting for food aid have become a common sight. In hospitals, the situation is dire with wounded civilians flooding emergency rooms. Entire families have been wiped out in bombings, leaving behind only grief and despair.
Homes – once symbols of stability – have been reduced to rubble, displacing hundreds of thousands who now seek shelter in overcrowded refugee camps or makeshift accommodations.
These images from the past year capture only a fraction of the suffering endured by the Palestinians of Gaza.
