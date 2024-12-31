Israel’s war on Gaza: 12 months, 12 pictures

Israel’s war on Gaza has left a trail of devastation with the lives of more than two million Palestinians severely disrupted.

Long lines of people waiting for food aid have become a common sight. In hospitals, the situation is dire with wounded civilians flooding emergency rooms. Entire families have been wiped out in bombings, leaving behind only grief and despair.

Homes – once symbols of stability – have been reduced to rubble, displacing hundreds of thousands who now seek shelter in overcrowded refugee camps or makeshift accommodations.

These images from the past year capture only a fraction of the suffering endured by the Palestinians of Gaza.