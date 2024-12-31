In Pictures

Celebrations as the world begins to welcome the New Year

Cities around the world are getting ready to ring in 2025 in style.

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, December 31
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year’s celebrations in Sydney, Australia. [Bianca De Marchi/AAP Image via Reuters]
Auckland was the first major city to welcome 2025 with thousands of revellers counting down to the New Year and cheering at colourful fireworks launched from New Zealand’s tallest structure, the Sky Tower, and a spectacular downtown light show.

Countries in the South Pacific are the first to ring in the New Year with midnight in New Zealand striking 18 hours before the ball drop in Times Square in New York.

In Australia, fireworks blasted off the Sydney Harbour Bridge and across the bay to welcome the New Year. More than a million people had gathered at Sydney Harbour for the celebration featuring British pop star Robbie Williams, who led a singalong with the crowd.

The upcoming Year of the Snake in the Asian zodiac is heralded as one of rebirth, alluding to the reptile’s shedding of its skin. Stores in Japan, which observes the zodiac cycle from January 1, have been selling tiny figures of smiling snakes and other snake-themed products. Other places in Asia will start marking the Year of the Snake later with the Lunar New Year.

New Year’s celebrations in Jakarta will feature a dazzling fireworks display, including an airshow featuring 800 drones, followed by countdowns to midnight at the Hotel Indonesia Roundabout.

The 9pm fireworks are seen during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 31
The celebration in Sydney also featured Indigenous ceremonies and performances that acknowledged Australia's first people. [Bianca De Marchi/AAP Image via AP Photo]
Two boys play football in front of a billboard welcoming the New Year 2025 in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam on Tuesday, Dec.31
Two boys play football in front of a billboard welcoming the New Year and Year of the Snake in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. [Hau Dinh/AP Photo]
People crowd the famed "Ameyoko" shopping street on New Year's Eve in Tokyo, Tuesday, Dec. 31
People crowd the Ameyoko shopping street on New Year's Eve in Tokyo, Japan. [Hiro Komae/AP Photo]
A projection mapping is displayed on the surface of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building, on New Year's Eve, in Tokyo, Japan December 31
A projection welcoming 2025 is displayed on the surface of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building. [Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]
Participants of the New Year's Eve race run gather near a Christmas tree, after the temperature went below minus 47 degrees Celsius (minus 52.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in Yakutsk, the capital of the Sakha Republic located in the northeastern part of Siberia, Russia, December 31
Participants in a New Year's Eve run gather near a Christmas tree in Yakutsk, the capital of the Sakha Republic, located in northeastern Siberia, Russia, after the temperature fell below minus 47 degrees Celsius (minus 53 degrees Fahrenheit). [Vadim Skryabin/Reuters]
A couple make a selfie as other people gather in the center of the Russian far east port of Vladivostok, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 31
People gather in the centre of the Far East Russian port of Vladivostok to celebrate the New Year. [AP Photo]
People gather in the main business district on New Year's Eve in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 31
People fill the main business district to celebrate the New Year in Jakarta, Indonesia. [Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo]
A man wearing '2025' head band attends the New Year's Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 31
A man dons festive headgear for the celebrations in Jakarta. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]