Celebrations as the world begins to welcome the New Year

Auckland was the first major city to welcome 2025 with thousands of revellers counting down to the New Year and cheering at colourful fireworks launched from New Zealand’s tallest structure, the Sky Tower, and a spectacular downtown light show.

Countries in the South Pacific are the first to ring in the New Year with midnight in New Zealand striking 18 hours before the ball drop in Times Square in New York.

In Australia, fireworks blasted off the Sydney Harbour Bridge and across the bay to welcome the New Year. More than a million people had gathered at Sydney Harbour for the celebration featuring British pop star Robbie Williams, who led a singalong with the crowd.

The upcoming Year of the Snake in the Asian zodiac is heralded as one of rebirth, alluding to the reptile’s shedding of its skin. Stores in Japan, which observes the zodiac cycle from January 1, have been selling tiny figures of smiling snakes and other snake-themed products. Other places in Asia will start marking the Year of the Snake later with the Lunar New Year.

New Year’s celebrations in Jakarta will feature a dazzling fireworks display, including an airshow featuring 800 drones, followed by countdowns to midnight at the Hotel Indonesia Roundabout.