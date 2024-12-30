In Pictures

Winter rains worsen horrors faced by displaced Palestinians in Gaza

International aid agencies say Israeli forces have been hampering aid deliveries, making the humanitarian crisis even worse.

Palestinians taking shelter in tent camps are battling harsh weather conditions as heavy rainfall has flooded their tents on December 30
Palestinians taking shelter in tent camps are battling harsh weather conditions as heavy rainfall has flooded tents in Deir el-Balah on Monday [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]
Published On 30 Dec 2024

In the second year of an Israeli genocide in Gaza, weather has added an extra element of suffering to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians forcibly displaced, often multiple times, while efforts to agree a ceasefire go nowhere.

Jumaa al-Batran, just 20 days old, died of hypothermia, one of six Palestinian infants who have died of exposure and cold during recent days in Gaza, according to doctors – their deaths underlining the severity of the situation before vulnerable families.

“Since I am an adult, I may take this and endure it, but what did the young one do to deserve this?” Jumaa’s mother, Noura al-Batran said. “He could not endure it, he could not endure the cold or the hunger and this hopelessness.”

Dozens of tents, many already tattered from months of use, have been blown away or flooded by the strong winds and rain, leaving families struggling to repair the damage, patching torn sheets of plastic and piling up sand to hold back the water.

It is another aspect of the humanitarian crisis facing Gaza’s 2.3 million population, caught by the relentless Israeli bombings, which have killed more than 45,500 Palestinians, according to Gaza officials, and turned the enclave into a wasteland of rubble.

The United Nations relief agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, on Sunday, said aid is nowhere near enough and a ceasefire was desperately needed to deliver as famine loomed.

Earlier this month, Israeli and Hamas leaders expressed hopes that talks brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the United States could lead to an agreement to halt the fighting. But optimistic talk of a deal before the end of the year has faded.

People pray next to the bodies of two Palestinian babies, including infant Jumaa Al-Batran, who died of hypothermia after living in a tent with his displaced family, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, December 29
People pray next to the bodies of two Palestinian babies, including infant Jumaa al-Batran, who died of hypothermia after living in a tent with his displaced family, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
Palestinians taking shelter in tent camps are battling harsh weather conditions as heavy rainfall has flooded their tents on December 30, 2024 in Deir al-Balah
A Palestinian child taking shelter in a tent camp fights widespread flooding, tryint to drain contaminated water. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]
Displaced Palestinians walk at a tent camp where they shelter, following heavy rains, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, December 30
Displaced Palestinians walk at a tent camp where they shelter, following heavy rains, in Deir el-Balah. [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
A displaced Palestinian man removes water at a tent camp, following heavy rains, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, December 30
A displaced Palestinian man removes water at a tent camp, following heavy rains. [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
Displaced Palestinians walk at a tent camp where they shelter, following heavy rains, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, December 30
Displaced Palestinians repair their tents following heavy storms. [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
Displaced Palestinian children walk at a tent camp where they shelter, following heavy rains, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, December 30
Severe storms have led to widespread flooding in the camps where thousands have sought shelter. [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
Deir el Balah
An internally displaced Palestinian child walks next to his family tent on a windy day west of Deir el-Balah. [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
Deir el Balah
According to the UN, at least 1.9 million people (or nine in 10 people) across the Gaza Strip are internally displaced, including people who have been repeatedly displaced. [Mohammed Saber/EPA]