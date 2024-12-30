In Pictures

No privacy, constant struggles for women in Gaza’s crowded tent camps

With much of Gaza levelled by Israel, Palestinian women try to preserve their modesty and dignity in displacement camps.

In Gaza's crowded tent camps, women wrestle with a life stripped of privacy
Alaa Hamami cleans outside her tent at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir el-Balah, Gaza [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Published On 30 Dec 2024

For Gaza’s women, the hardships of life in the territory’s sprawling tent camps are compounded by the daily humiliation of never having privacy.

Women displaced from their homes by Israel’s ongoing bombardment struggle to dress modestly while crowded into tents with extended family members, including men, and with strangers only steps away in neighbouring tents.

Alaa Hamami has dealt with the modesty issue by constantly wearing her prayer shawl, a cloth that covers her head and upper body.

“Our whole lives have become prayer clothes, even to the market we wear it,” said the young mother of three. “Dignity is gone.”

Normally, she would wear the shawl only when performing her daily Muslim prayers. But with so many men around, she keeps it on all the time, even when sleeping – just in case an Israeli attack hits nearby in the night and she has to flee quickly, she said.

Israel’s war on Gaza has driven more than 90 percent of its 2.3 million population from their homes. Hundreds of thousands now live in squalid tent camps packed close together over large areas – where sewage runs into the streets and food and water are hard to obtain.

Access to toilets and hygiene products is also limited, and many women now cut up sheets or old clothes to use as sanitary pads.

Wafaa Nasrallah, a displaced mother of two, says life in the camps makes even the simplest needs difficult, and she cannot afford to buy sanitary pads. She has tried using pieces of cloth and even nappies, but they have also increased in price.

For a toilet, Nasrallah uses a hole in the ground, surrounded by blankets propped up by sticks.

These makeshift toilets must also be shared with dozens of other people in the camps.

As winter sets in, the challenges grow and women feel constantly exposed. Many say they have to choose between buying pads and buying food and water.

The United Nations says more than 690,000 women and girls in Gaza require menstrual hygiene products, as well as clean water and toilets, as stocks of hygiene kits have run out and prices are exorbitant.

But aid workers have been unable to meet demand, with supplies piling up at border crossings, and Israel continuing to block aid and supplies from entering the besieged and battered Strip.

Fathia Abu Mansour, 51, displaced from Jabalia, washes kitchen utensils outside her tent. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Amal al-Jali, a 46-year-old mother of 14 displaced from Gaza City, prepares bread at a camp for displaced Palestinians. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Alaa Hamami prepares noodles in her tent. “Before we had a roof. Here it does not exist,” said Hamami, whose prayer shawl is torn and smudged with ash from cooking fires. "There is no privacy for women.” [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Alaa Hamami shows some of her deteriorated clothes. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Wafaa Nasrallah shows her sanitary pads at her tent. The displaced mother of two says life in the camps makes even the simplest needs difficult. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Alaa Hamami gazes into a fragment of a broken mirror as she poses for a portrait beside her deteriorating cosmetics. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Wafaa Nasrallah places bread on a tray as her four-year-old son, Ameer, plays nearby and her two-year-old daughter, Ayloul, stands at their tent. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Alaa Hamami prepares a meal while her 10-year-old daughter, Basant, sits inside their tent. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Wafaa Nasrallah poses for a portrait with her four-year-old son Ameer and her two-year-old daughter Ayloul. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Women cover their faces as they line up to receive donated food at a distribution centre for displaced Palestinians in Deir el-Balah. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Women receive donated food at a distribution centre for displaced Palestinians. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]