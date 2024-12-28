In Pictures

Photos: India mourns former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in state funeral

Singh, who died aged 92, cremated in funeral with full military honours as politicians and the public mourn his death.

Security officials and others walk with the hearse carrying the coffin with the mortal remains of India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as it moves past India Gate war memorial during his funeral procession in New Delhi
Security officials and others walk with the hearse carrying Manmohan Singh's coffin as his funeral procession moves past the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India [Priyanshu Singh/Reuters]
Manmohan Singh, the former Indian prime minister widely regarded as the architect of the country’s economic reform program, was cremated after a state funeral on Saturday as politicians and the public mourned his death.

The veteran leader, who was also credited for a landmark nuclear deal with the United States, died late on Thursday, aged 92.

Singh’s body was taken on Saturday morning to the headquarters of his Congress party in New Delhi, where party leaders and activists paid tribute to him and chanted “Manmohan Singh lives forever”.

Abhishek Bishnoi, a party leader, said Singh’s death was a big loss for the country. “He used to speak little, but his talent and his actions spoke louder than his words,” he said.

Later, Singh’s body was transported to a crematorium ground for his last rites as soldiers beat drums.

Government officials, politicians and family members paid their last respects to Singh, whose coffin was adorned with flowers and wrapped in the Indian flag. Security personnel honoured him with a ceremonial gun salute.

Indian President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called Singh one of the country’s “most distinguished leaders”, as well as several cabinet ministers participated in the funeral.

Singh’s body was then transferred to a pyre to the tune of religious hymns and cremated.

Authorities declared a seven-day mourning period and cancelled all cultural and entertainment events during that time. Government buildings across India are flying the national flag at half-mast.

Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India's main opposition Congress party, attends the funeral procession of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
A senior leader of India's main opposition Congress party Rahul Gandhi, white shirt, attends the funeral procession. [Priyanshu Singh/Reuters]
The coffin with the mortal remains of India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrives for public viewing at the Congress party’s headquarters in New Delhi, India
The coffin arrives for public viewing at the Congress party’s headquarters in New Delhi. Singh, prime minister from 2004 to 2014, died at the age of 92 on Thursday, after which seven days of state mourning were declared. [Priyanshu Singh/Reuters]
Military officers carry the coffin with the mortal remains of India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Congress party's headquarters in New Delhi, India
As finance minister, Singh was one of the architects of the country's economic liberalisation in the early 1990s. [Priyanshu Singh/Reuters]
People wait in a line to pay their respect to India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
People wait in line to pay their respects to Singh at the Congress party’s headquarters. In a move hailed as one of his biggest achievements, Singh ended India's nuclear isolation by signing a deal with the US that gave India access to US nuclear technology. [Priyanshu Singh/Reuters]
People arrive to pay their respect to India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Congress party’s headquarters in New Delhi,
Singh was the first Sikh to hold the country's top post. [Priyanshu Singh/Reuters]
Gursharan Kaur, right, wife of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, sits with others next to the casket of her late husband
Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur, right, sits with others next to the coffin of her late husband. [AP Photo]
Security officials and others walk with the hearse carrying the body of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
Security officials and others walk with the hearse carrying Singh's body towards the cremation site in New Delhi. [AP Photo]