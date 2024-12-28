Photos: India mourns former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in state funeral

Manmohan Singh, the former Indian prime minister widely regarded as the architect of the country’s economic reform program, was cremated after a state funeral on Saturday as politicians and the public mourned his death.

The veteran leader, who was also credited for a landmark nuclear deal with the United States, died late on Thursday, aged 92.

Singh’s body was taken on Saturday morning to the headquarters of his Congress party in New Delhi, where party leaders and activists paid tribute to him and chanted “Manmohan Singh lives forever”.

Abhishek Bishnoi, a party leader, said Singh’s death was a big loss for the country. “He used to speak little, but his talent and his actions spoke louder than his words,” he said.

Later, Singh’s body was transported to a crematorium ground for his last rites as soldiers beat drums.

Government officials, politicians and family members paid their last respects to Singh, whose coffin was adorned with flowers and wrapped in the Indian flag. Security personnel honoured him with a ceremonial gun salute.

Advertisement

Indian President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called Singh one of the country’s “most distinguished leaders”, as well as several cabinet ministers participated in the funeral.

Singh’s body was then transferred to a pyre to the tune of religious hymns and cremated.

Authorities declared a seven-day mourning period and cancelled all cultural and entertainment events during that time. Government buildings across India are flying the national flag at half-mast.