Memorials held across Asia to mark 20 years of devastating tsunami

The 2004 tsunami caused devastation across 14 countries, killing some 220,000 people. Asia holds memorials honouring the lives lost.

Nita comforts her daughter Aisha after prayers at the Ulee Lheue mass grave, one of the two main mass burial sites where victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami were laid to rest, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. [Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP]
Published On 26 Dec 2024

Memorials were held for the victims of the tsunami that hit the Indian Ocean region, killing more than 200,000 people in one of modern history’s worst natural disasters.

On December 26, 2004, a magnitude-9.1 earthquake off Indonesia’s western tip generated a series of massive waves that pummelled the coastline of 14 countries from Indonesia to Somalia.

In Indonesia’s Aceh province, where more than 100,000 people were killed, a siren rang out at the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque to kick off a series of memorials around the region, including Sri Lanka, India and Thailand, which the tsunami hit hours later.

“I thought it was doomsday,” said Hasnawati, a 54-year-old teacher who goes by one name, at the Indonesian mosque which was damaged by the tsunami.

“On a Sunday morning, when our family were all laughing together, suddenly disaster struck and everything was gone. I can’t describe it with words.”

Some mourners sat and cried at Aceh’s Ulee Lheue mass grave, where about 14,000 are buried, while some villages held their own prayers around the province as they remembered the tragedy that devastated entire communities.

Indonesians will later visit a larger mass grave and hold a communal prayer in the provincial capital, Banda Aceh, while beachside memorials and religious ceremonies were starting in Sri Lanka, India and Thailand, some of the worst-hit countries.

A total of 226,408 people died as a result of the tsunami, according to EM-DAT, a recognised global disaster database.

There was no warning of the impending tsunami, giving little time for evacuation, despite the hours-long gaps between the waves striking different continents.

But today a sophisticated network of monitoring stations has cut down warning times.

Indonesia suffered the highest death toll, with more than 160,000 people killed along its western coast.

In Sri Lanka, where more than 35,000 people perished, survivors and relatives were to gather to remember about 1,000 victims who died when waves derailed a passenger train.

The mourners will board the restored Ocean Queen Express and head to Peraliya – the exact spot where it was ripped from the tracks, some 90km (56 miles) south of Colombo.

Nearly 300 people were killed as far away as Somalia, as well as more than 100 in the Maldives and dozens in Malaysia and Myanmar.

Monks sit on a stage next to portraits of tsunami victims as people take part in an interfaith ceremony, at the Ban Nam Khem Tsunami Memorial Park in the southern Thai province of Phang Ng. [Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP]
A woman cries while performing rituals during a ceremony held for the victims of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, at Pattinapakkam beach in Chennai, India. [R Satish Babu/AFP]
Railway guards of the Queen of the Sea train commemorate the 20th anniversary of the tsunami, in Peraliya, Sri Lanka. [Ishara S Kodikara/AFP]
Women pray for relatives who lost their lives in the 2004 tsunami at a mass grave in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. [Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP]
People look at portraits of tsunami victims at the Ban Nam Khem Tsunami Memorial wall in the southern Thai province of Phang Nga. [Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP]
A woman offers flowers during a ceremony, at Pattinapakkam beach in Chennai, India. [R Satish Babu/AFP]
Flowers on a mass grave in Peraliya, Sri Lanka. [Ishara S Kodikara/AFP]
Mourners pray at the site of a destroyed health centre next to the Ulee Lheue mass grave, one of the two major burial sites where victims of the 2004 tsunami were laid to rest, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. [Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP]
People take part in a procession to perform rituals during a ceremony, at Pattinapakkam beach in Chennai, India. [R Satish Babu/AFP]