In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Israel kills five Palestinian journalists in attack on media van

The Israeli genocide has killed at least 38 more Palestinians in Gaza in the past 24 hours, including five journalists.

Rescuers evacuate a wounded child at the site of an Israeli strike in a residential area in the Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, on December 26
Rescuers evacuate a wounded child at the site of an Israeli attack in a residential area in the Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, on Wednesday [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Published On 26 Dec 2024

The Israeli genocide has killed at least 38 more Palestinians in Gaza in the past 24 hours, including five journalists.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health on Thursday said the overall death toll in the Palestinian enclave since October last year stood at 45,399, while more than 107,000 have been wounded.

On Thursday morning, Israel hit a broadcast van parked close to al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, killing the five journalists from the al-Quds Today TV channel, Al Jazeera’s Anas al-Sharif reported.

The journalists have been identified as Fadi Hassouna, Ibrahim al-Sheikh Ali, Mohammed al-Ladah, Faisal Abu al-Qumsan and Ayman al-Jadi.

Al Jazeera’s al-Sharif said al-Jadi was waiting for his wife in front of the hospital while she was in labour to give birth to their first child.

Civil defence teams retrieved the bodies of the victims and extinguished a fire at the scene, the Quds News Network said.

The Israeli military claimed it carried out the “targeted” attack on the media vehicle carrying members of the Palestinian group, Islamic Jihad, and that it would continue to take action against “terrorist organisations” in Gaza. It provided no evidence to back its claim.

Advertisement

Israel, which has not allowed foreign journalists to enter Gaza except on military embeds, has been condemned by several press freedom organisations, which now rate the besieged enclave as the most dangerous part of the world for reporting.

Smoke and flames rise after Israeli forces hit the live broadcasting vehicle belonging to Al-Quds al-Youm television (alqudstoday-tv) at the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Gaza City, Gaza on December 26
Smoke and flames rise after Israeli forces hit the live broadcasting vehicle belonging to Al-Quds Today TV television in the Nuseirat area in central Gaza, Wednesday. [Fadel A. A. Almaghari/Anadolu]
Advertisement
Civil Defense members put out a fire in a broadcast van following an Israeli strike that killed five journalists of Al-Quds Al-Youm television channel, according to medics with the Gaza health authorities, in the vicinity of Al-Awda hospital in Nuseirat in central Gaza December 26
Civil Defense members put out a fire in a broadcast van following an Israeli strike that killed five journalists, in the vicinity of Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat. [Khamis Said/Reuters]
Relatives of 5 photojournalists Ayman al-Jedy and journalists Faisal Abu Al Qumsan, Ibrahim Sheikh Ali, Mohammad Al-Lada and Fadi Hassouna, who lost their lives after Israeli forces hit the live broadcasting vehicle belonging to Al-Quds al-Youm television (alqudstoday-tv) at the Nuseirat Refugee Camp, mourn as they hold funeral ceremony for them at Al Awda Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza on December 26
Relatives of five journalists Ayman al-Jadi, Faisal Abu al-Qumsan, Ibrahim al-Sheikh Ali, Mohammed al-Ladah and Fadi Hassouna, who lost their lives after Israeli forces hit their live broadcasting vehicle, mourn as they hold a funeral ceremony for them at al-Awda Hospital. [Moiz Salhi/Anadolu]
A woman reacts during the funeral of members of the press who were killed in an Israeli strike, at the al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on December 26
A woman reacts during the funeral of members of the press who were killed in an Israeli strike, at the al-Awda Hospital. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Members of the press stand in solidarity after an Israeli missile hit a media broadcast truck in Nuseirat, on December 26
Members of the press stand in solidarity after an Israeli missile hit a media broadcast truck in Nuseirat, outside al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Children check the site of an Israeli strike on a broadcast truck, in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on December 26
Children check the site of an Israeli strike on a broadcast truck, in the Nuseirat refugee camp. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Advertisement
Smoke billows after an Israeli strike at Tuffah neighbourhood east of Gaza City, on December 26
Smoke billows after an Israeli attack on Tuffah neighbourhood east of Gaza City. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
A woman and children react at the site of an Israeli strike in a residential area in the Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, on December 26
A woman and children react at the site of an Israeli attack in a residential area in the Tuffah neighbourhood. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Civilians check the site of an Israeli strike in a residential area at Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, on December 26
Civilians check the site of an Israeli attack on a residential area in Tuffah neighbourhood. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Civilians look for survivors at the site of an Israeli strike in a residential area in the Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, on December 26
Civilians look for survivors at the site of the attack. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Civilians check the site of an Israeli strike in a residential area in the Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, on December 26
A child looks on as civilians check the site of the attack. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]