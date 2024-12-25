In Pictures

Syrian Christians attend first Christmas Eve service since al-Assad’s fall

Sednaya’s historic monastery lights up with a towering tree, bringing joy to a city scarred by more than a decade of war.

Priest Jalal Ghazal gives communion during a Christmas mass at the Church of St George, in Maaloula, some 60km north of Damascus, Syria. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Published On 25 Dec 2024

Syrian Christians have attended Christmas Eve services for the first time since the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad in early December.

In Sednaya, Syria, a large crowd gathered near a historic monastery on Christmas Eve to witness the lighting of a towering tree adorned with glowing green lights.

The celebration offered a rare moment of joy in a city scarred by more than a decade of war and its infamous prison, where tens of thousands were held.

Families and friends stood by the illuminated tree, some wearing Santa hats, others watching from rooftops, while a band played festive music and fireworks lit up the sky.

“This year is different, there’s happiness, victory and a new birth for Syria and a new birth for Christ,” said attendee Houssam Saadeh.

Another, Joseph Khabbaz, expressed hope for unity across all sects and religions in Syria.

The pews of Lady of Damascus Church in Syria’s capital filled with a mixed congregation of young and old, holding candles as hymns filled the air and echoed through the church.

Hours before the service, hundreds of protesters in Damascus had gathered to denounce an incident in which a Christmas tree was burned in the northern countryside of Hama governorate in western-central Syria.

Carrying wooden crosses, they chanted, “We are your soldiers, Jesus”, “With our blood and soul, we sacrifice for Jesus,” and “The Syrian people are one.”

Syrians gather outside Sednaya Convent during the lighting of the Christmas tree, in Sednaya, near Damascus. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Father Mata attends the Christmas mass in the Greek Orthodox Convent of Saint Takla, in Maaloula. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
People pose for photos next to Christmas decorations after attending a Christmas mass. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Houses are seen along the mountainside as a cross stands over the Greek Orthodox Convent of Saint Takla on Christmas Eve in Maaloula. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
A Syrian woman poses for a picture in front of a Christmas tree in Bab Touma neighbourhood, in Damascus. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Christians attend Christmas mass in the Greek Orthodox Convent of Saint Takla, in Maaloula. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Syrian Christians carry crosses and shout slogans in Damascus
Syrian Christians carry crosses and shout slogans in Damascus, during a protest against Christmas tree vandalism in Hama city. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
A Syrian Christian man holds up a cross and shouts slogans in Damascus
A Syrian Christian man holds up a cross and shouts slogans in Damascus, during a protest after a Christmas tree was set on fire in Hama on Sunday. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]
Syrian citizens gather outside Sednaya Convent during the lighting of the Christmas tree, in Sednaya near Damascus. [Hussein Malla/AP Photo]