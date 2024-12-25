Syrian Christians attend first Christmas Eve service since al-Assad’s fall

Syrian Christians have attended Christmas Eve services for the first time since the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad in early December.

In Sednaya, Syria, a large crowd gathered near a historic monastery on Christmas Eve to witness the lighting of a towering tree adorned with glowing green lights.

The celebration offered a rare moment of joy in a city scarred by more than a decade of war and its infamous prison, where tens of thousands were held.

Families and friends stood by the illuminated tree, some wearing Santa hats, others watching from rooftops, while a band played festive music and fireworks lit up the sky.

“This year is different, there’s happiness, victory and a new birth for Syria and a new birth for Christ,” said attendee Houssam Saadeh.

Another, Joseph Khabbaz, expressed hope for unity across all sects and religions in Syria.

The pews of Lady of Damascus Church in Syria’s capital filled with a mixed congregation of young and old, holding candles as hymns filled the air and echoed through the church.

Advertisement

Hours before the service, hundreds of protesters in Damascus had gathered to denounce an incident in which a Christmas tree was burned in the northern countryside of Hama governorate in western-central Syria.

Carrying wooden crosses, they chanted, “We are your soldiers, Jesus”, “With our blood and soul, we sacrifice for Jesus,” and “The Syrian people are one.”