Photos: Moments of joy and hope in 2024

Amid the backdrop of ongoing conflicts, a global climate crisis, and numerous challenges facing humanity, 2024 has still offered moments of connection and hope.

Genocide in Gaza, a deepening climate crisis, and displacement and hunger spreading – 2024 had some grim news. But amid the darkness were stories of triumph that warmed our hearts and ensured 2024 was not all bad.

This gallery captures some of those rare moments: the warmth of community, and the quiet determination of individuals even in the toughest of times.