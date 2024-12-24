In Pictures

Sombre Christmas in Bethlehem amid Israeli killings of Palestinians

Holiday cheer absent, with no Christmas tree or decorations adorning Church of Nativity, revered as birthplace of Jesus.

A scout cries as she holds a Palestinian flag during the traditional Christian procession towards the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24
A scout cries as she holds a Palestinian flag during the traditional Christian procession towards the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday [Matias Delacroix/AP Photo]
Published On 24 Dec 2024

With no Christmas tree or decorations adorning the Church of the Nativity, revered as the birthplace of Jesus Christ, holiday cheer was absent in the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem on Tuesday.

In central Bethlehem, the Terra Sancta Scout Troop, donning red scarves, marched down the main shopping street where vendors were selling nougat and shawarma.

The sweet sound of children singing Christmas carols filled the air, a sharp contrast to sombre messages on the banners they held: “We want life, not death”, and “Stop the Gaza genocide now!”

For the second year in a row, Christmas festivities in Bethlehem are overshadowed by the war.

A large Christmas tree usually stands in Manger Square, opposite the Church of the Nativity which is built atop a cave where Christians believe Jesus was born more than 2,000 years ago.

But like last year, Bethlehem’s municipality had decided to opt for modest celebrations out of respect for Palestinians suffering in Gaza.

For Christians in the Holy Land, who number about 185,000 in Israel and 47,000 in the Palestinian territory, prayer can offer solace and hope for a better future.

“We’re going to pray and ask God to end our suffering, to give this part of the world the peace that we expect, the peace that Jesus brought to the world,” said Anton Salman, the mayor of Bethlehem.

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem who led mass in Gaza on Sunday, shared a similar message of hope as he prepared to preside over midnight mass in Bethlehem.

“I just arrived yesterday from Gaza. I saw everything destroyed, poverty, disaster,” he said.

“But I also saw life – they don’t give up. So you should not give up either. Never,” Pizzaballa added in a speech outside the Bethlehem Peace Center, a cultural venue.

“We are stronger, we belong to light, not to darkness,” he said, standing beside a Palestinian flag. “Next year, we want to see the biggest Christmas tree ever.”

Scouts hold a sign that reads "We want life, not death" during the traditional Christian procession towards the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24
Scouts hold a sign that reads "We want life, not death" during the traditional Christian procession towards the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve. [Matias Delacroix/AP Photo]
A view of silent streets near the Church of Nativity as Christians prepared to mark its second bleak Christmas due to the ongoing war in Gaza, in Bethlehem, West Bank on December 24
A view of silent streets near the Church of Nativity as Christians prepared to mark Christmas. [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu]
Palestinian marching band stage a silent march in the street near the Church of Nativity as Christians prepared to mark its second bleak Christmas due to the ongoing war in Gaza, in Bethlehem, West Bank on December 24
Palestinian marching band stage a silent march in the street near the Church of Nativity. [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu]
A woman buys street food near the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24
A woman buys street food near the Church of the Nativity. [Matias Delacroix/AP Photo]
People sit at the Church of the Nativity ahead of the arrival of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank December 24
People sit at the Church of the Nativity before the arrival of the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, in Bethlehem. [Mohammed Torokman/Reuters]
Clergymen wait for Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa to enter the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24
Clergymen wait for Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa to enter the Church of the Nativity. [Matias Delacroix/AP Photo]
Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa (C) leads Christmas mass at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem town in the Israel-occupied West Bank on December 24
Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa, centre, leads the Christmas mass at the Church of the Nativity. [Hazem Bader/AFP]
Children pose for a photo with a man dressed as Santa Claus near the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Jesus, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24
Children pose for a photo with a man dressed as Santa Claus near the Church of the Nativity. [Matias Delacroix/AP Photo]
Father Gabriel Romanelli, Parish Priest of the Roman Catholic Church of the Holy Family Church, censes before a crucifix during Christmas Eve mass at the church in the Zaytoun neighbourhood of Gaza City on December 24
Father Gabriel Romanelli, parish priest of the Roman Catholic Church of the Holy Family Church, censes before a crucifix during Christmas Eve mass at the church in the Zaytoun neighbourhood of Gaza City on Christmas Eve [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Christians attend a mass on Christmas Eve, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at the Holy Family Church in Gaza City, December 24
Christians attend a mass on Christmas Eve, at the Holy Family Church in Gaza City. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]