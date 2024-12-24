Droughts, floods, wildfires: 2024 natural disasters in pictures

People worldwide have faced an array of climate emergencies, ranging from prolonged droughts and wildfires to extreme rainfall and devastating floods, in 2024.

Southeast Asia and South China experienced the destructive force of Typhoon Yagi, a severe tropical storm that caused the most devastation in Vietnam, resulting in 325 deaths, 24 people reported missing, and damage to more than 320,000 structures.

In the United States, California battled wildfires while Tropical Storm Helene struck the southeastern region, inflicting catastrophic damage and killing at least 234 people.

In South America, severe drought caused Brazil’s Madeira River to dry up, while wildfires ravaged parts of Bolivia and Ecuador battled a bushfire close to its capital.

Europe also faced significant challenges. Portugal struggled with widespread wildfires, and towards the end of September, Storm Boris brought heavy rainfall and flooding to Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

While September stood out for its intensity, the entire year has set new records for the scale and impact of climate disasters globally.

Advertisement

Here is a recap of the year’s major events, captured in pictures.