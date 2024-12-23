In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Church holds Christmas mass amid horrors of Israel’s war in Gaza

Christians in Gaza celebrate mass as Pope Francis doubled down on his condemnation of Israel’s war on Gaza.

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa poses for a picture with children at the Holy Family Church in the Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza City. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Published On 23 Dec 2024

Dozens of worshippers gathered at the Holy Family Church in Gaza City as Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and other clergy celebrated mass. A twinkling Christmas tree was decorated with golden ornaments.

“I want … to tell you, that all the world, not only the Christian world, all the world is with you. So the war will finish and we will rebuild,” the cardinal said, urging people in Gaza to never be afraid.

His visit came as Pope Francis again criticised Israel’s actions in Gaza. He said on Saturday his envoy had been unable to enter the territory because of Israeli bombing.

“Yesterday, children have been bombed. This is cruelty, this is not war,” Francis said in his address. On Sunday, he called for a ceasefire.

The pope recently called for an investigation to determine if Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute genocide, a conclusion reached by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. The International Court of Justice is investigating genocide allegations brought against Israel by South Africa.

Israel rejects such allegations. It says it is only at war with Hamas, but campaigners say an overwhelming majority of more than 45,000 people killed are civilians.

Since 2013, the Vatican has recognised the State of Palestine, with which it maintains diplomatic relations, and it supports the two-state solution.

Pierbattista Pizzaballa holds a mass marking the beginning of the Christmas period at the Holy Family Church. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
People attend the mass at the Holy Family Church in the Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza City. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Children carrying candles attend the mass held by the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Israeli authorities allowed a rare Gaza visit of the leader of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, for the mass while the ever-present buzz of Israeli drones was heard outside. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
"The whole world is with you," Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa said while visiting the parish of the Holy Family in Gaza. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
He visited the small Christian community in the Gaza Strip who have taken refuge in the parish compound for more than 14 months. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Cardinal Pizzaballa and others pray. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
The visit was eagerly awaited by the faithful who hoped to be able to celebrate Christmas with their bishop in an atmosphere of serenity and joy, at least for one day. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
This is the second time that Cardinal Pizzaballa has managed to enter Gaza and visit the community led by the parish priest, Gabriel Romanelli, following his visit in May. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]