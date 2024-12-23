Dozens of worshippers gathered at the Holy Family Church in Gaza City as Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and other clergy celebrated mass. A twinkling Christmas tree was decorated with golden ornaments.

“I want … to tell you, that all the world, not only the Christian world, all the world is with you. So the war will finish and we will rebuild,” the cardinal said, urging people in Gaza to never be afraid.

His visit came as Pope Francis again criticised Israel’s actions in Gaza. He said on Saturday his envoy had been unable to enter the territory because of Israeli bombing.

“Yesterday, children have been bombed. This is cruelty, this is not war,” Francis said in his address. On Sunday, he called for a ceasefire.

The pope recently called for an investigation to determine if Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute genocide, a conclusion reached by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. The International Court of Justice is investigating genocide allegations brought against Israel by South Africa.

Israel rejects such allegations. It says it is only at war with Hamas, but campaigners say an overwhelming majority of more than 45,000 people killed are civilians.

Since 2013, the Vatican has recognised the State of Palestine, with which it maintains diplomatic relations, and it supports the two-state solution.