Escalating Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 50 Palestinians in 24 hours

Hospitals report casualties from Israeli attacks on aid convoys, schools, and civilian vehicles.

Palestinians pray over the bodies of the victims of an Israeli attack on a home late on Saturday before the funeral outside the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Published On 23 Dec 2024

A wave of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has killed at least 50 Palestinians in the past 24 hours.

One of the attacks overnight and into Monday hit a tent camp in the al-Mawasi area, a so-called humanitarian “safe zone”, killing eight people, including two children.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central city of Deir el-Balah said three bodies arrived after an air attack on a school-turned-shelter in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

An attack on a civilian vehicle, carrying displaced people from one area to another in al-Mawasi, followed that, killing two.

The third attack was on a vehicle carrying security personnel – volunteers who are working to secure the delivery of humanitarian aid to designated points.

In separate attacks, the military targeted a school housing displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing one person.

It also killed four people in an area north of the camp, according to Al Jazeera Arabic and Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The raids capped a bloody 24 hours in the Strip, with medical sources telling Al Jazeera Arabic that a total of 50 people had been killed since early Sunday.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 45,259 Palestinians and wounded 107,627 since October 7, 2023.

Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza, killing four people in two separate air raids on the so-called “safe zone” of al-Mawasi. [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
Palestinians inspect the remains of a car in the aftermath of an Israeli attack in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Palestinians look at a home destroyed by an Israeli attack in Deir el-Balah. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
People carry the body of a man killed in an Israeli attack on the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
A mourner reacts next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. [Hatem Khaled/Reuters]
Tents sheltering Palestinians displaced by Israel's war are pictured near destroyed buildings near the Hamad Residential City complex in the north of Khan Younis. [Bashar Taleb/AFP]
Bodies of victims of an Israeli attack at a home in Deir el-Balah are prepared for the funeral outside the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Relatives and neighbours mourn over the body of one of the victims of an Israeli attack in Deir el-Balah. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Grandchildren of Reda Abu Zarada, displaced from Jabalia in northern Gaza, play next to their tent at a camp in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]