A wave of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has killed at least 50 Palestinians in the past 24 hours.

One of the attacks overnight and into Monday hit a tent camp in the al-Mawasi area, a so-called humanitarian “safe zone”, killing eight people, including two children.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central city of Deir el-Balah said three bodies arrived after an air attack on a school-turned-shelter in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

An attack on a civilian vehicle, carrying displaced people from one area to another in al-Mawasi, followed that, killing two.

The third attack was on a vehicle carrying security personnel – volunteers who are working to secure the delivery of humanitarian aid to designated points.

In separate attacks, the military targeted a school housing displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing one person.

It also killed four people in an area north of the camp, according to Al Jazeera Arabic and Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The raids capped a bloody 24 hours in the Strip, with medical sources telling Al Jazeera Arabic that a total of 50 people had been killed since early Sunday.

Advertisement

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 45,259 Palestinians and wounded 107,627 since October 7, 2023.