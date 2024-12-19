In Pictures

News|Israel-Palestine conflict

Israel escalates Gaza bombardment as ceasefire talks intensify

US and Arab mediators are working round-the-clock to hammer out a ceasefire deal as Israeli attacks continue.

Injured Palestinians are transferred to surrounding hospitals as at least 15 Palestinians were killed and over 30 others injured on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on Dar al-Arqam and Shaaban al-Rayes schools sheltering displaced people in Gaza City, Gaza on December 19
Injured Palestinians run in the aftermath of an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City, Thursday [Mahmoud Isleem/Anadolu]
Published On 19 Dec 2024

US and Arab mediators are working round-the-clock to hammer out a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, sources close to the talks told the Reuters news agency, while in the Gaza Strip medics said Israeli strikes had killed 41 Palestinians on Thursday.

The mediators, at talks in Egypt and Qatar, are trying to forge a deal to pause the 14-month-old war in the besieged enclave that would include a release of captives seized from Israel on October 7, 2023, along with Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Mediators had managed to narrow some gaps on previous sticking points but differences remained, the sources said.

In Gaza, medics said at least 13 Palestinians were killed overnight in separate Israeli air strikes, including on two houses in Gaza City and a central camp.

Medics said an Israeli air strike killed nine people near the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, while another killed four others at a housing project near Beit Lahiya in the north. There was no Israeli comment.

Later on Thursday, air strikes killed at least 15 Palestinians in two shelters housing displaced families in eastern Gaza City’s suburb of Tuffah, medics said, bringing Thursday’s death toll to 41.

Advertisement

The Israeli military said it struck Hamas fighters operating in command and control complexes in areas that were previously the Al-Karama and Sha’ban Schools in Tuffah. It said Hamas used the complexes to plan and execute attacks against its forces.

Smoke rises from the residential buildings as at least 15 Palestinians were killed and over 30 others injured on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on Dar al-Arqam and Shaaban al-Rayes schools sheltering displaced people in Gaza City, Gaza on December 19
Smoke rises above residential buildings as at least 15 Palestinians were killed and more than 30 others injured on Thursday in an Israeli air strike on Dar al-Arqam and Shaaban al-Rayes schools sheltering displaced people in Gaza City. [Mahmoud Isleem/Anadolu]
Advertisement
Palestinians try to extinguish a fire broke out on a vehicle as at least 15 Palestinians were killed and over 30 others injured on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on Dar al-Arqam and Shaaban al-Rayes schools sheltering displaced people in Gaza City, Gaza on December 19
Palestinians try to extinguish a burning car in the aftermath of an Israeli air strike. [Mahmoud Isleem/Anadolu]
A Palestinian man carries a wounded boy, after an Israeli strike on a school, into the Al-Ahli Arab hospital, also known as the Baptist hospital, in Gaza City on December 19
A Palestinian man carries a wounded boy, after an Israeli strike on a school, into the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
People look for survivors following an Israeli strike on a home belonging to the al-Zaytouniyah family, in the al-Daraj neighbourhood in Gaza City, in the central Gaza Strip on December 19
People look for survivors following an Israeli strike on a home belonging to the al-Zaytouniyah family, in the al-Daraj neighbourhood in Gaza City. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Palestinian residents inspect the targeted building and the damaged structures around it after the Israeli army attack on the house of the Zaytouniye family in Derec neighborhood in Gaza City, Gaza on December 19
Palestinian residents inspect the targeted building and the damaged structures around it after the Israeli army attack on the house of the al-Zaytouniyah family. [Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu]
Injured Palestinians are transferred to surrounding hospitals as at least 15 Palestinians were killed and over 30 others injured on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on Dar al-Arqam and Shaaban al-Rayes schools sheltering displaced people in Gaza City, Gaza on December 19
Injured Palestinians are transferred to surrounding hospitals after Thursday's strike on two schools. [Mahmoud Isleem/Anadolu]
Advertisement
A view of the destruction following the Israeli army attack on the house of the Zaytouniye family in Derec neighborhood in Gaza City, Gaza on December 19
A view of the destruction following the Israeli army attack on the house of the al-Zaytouniyah family in Derec neighborhood in Gaza City. [Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu]
People mourn over the body of loveds ones killed during an Israeli strike, at Al-Ahli Arab hospital, also known as the Baptist hospital, in Gaza City on December 19
People mourn over the bodies of loved ones killed during an Israeli strike, at Al-Ahli Arab hospital. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
People mourn next to the bodies of loved ones killed during an Israeli strike, at Al-Ahli Arab hospital, also known as the Baptist hospital, in Gaza City on December 19
Palestinians retrieve the bodies of their dead relatives at the hospital morgue. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
A Palestinian paramedic cleans blood from a gurney at Al-Ahli Arab hospital, also known as the Baptist hospital, in Gaza City on December 19
A Palestinian paramedic cleans blood from a gurney at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, also known as the Baptist hospital, in Gaza City. [Omar AL-Qattaa/AFP]