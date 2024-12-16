In Pictures

Israeli attacks in Gaza kill dozens, including children and a journalist

Israeli air and ground attacks on homes and shelters in Gaza kill dozens of Palestinians, including women and children.

Mourners react next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Published On 16 Dec 2024

Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed at least 69 Palestinians over the last 24 hours, including a journalist and rescue workers.

An attack on a United Nations-run school in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis on Sunday killed at least 20 displaced Palestinians, including women and children.

An earlier air attack hit the civil emergency centre in the Nuseirat market area in central Gaza, killing Ahmed al-Louh, a video journalist who worked for Al Jazeera, and five other people. Another strike on a house in the Nuseirat camp killed five people, including children.

At least 11 people were killed in three Israeli air raids on Gaza City houses, nine were killed in the towns of Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoon and the Jabalia camp when clusters of houses were bombed or set ablaze, and two were killed in Rafah.

The Israeli military said the three Gaza City houses belonged to “militants” planning imminent attacks.

In Beit Hanoon, residents said Israeli forces besieged families sheltering in Khalil Aweida school before storming it and ordering them to head towards Gaza City.

The spokesperson of the Government Media Office in Gaza said 43 people were killed in that attack, while others were wounded.

As the official Palestinian death toll from the war on Gaza nears 45,000, Israel is accused of carrying out genocide and ethnic cleansing to depopulate Gaza’s northern edge to create a buffer zone. Israel denies this and says the campaign targets Hamas.

A wounded Palestinian man receives treatment at al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
A Palestinian man mourns over the covered body of a relative killed in an Israeli attack, at al-Ahli Arab Hospital. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
A man takes the body of a family member from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for burial in Deir el-Balah. [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu]
Two Palestinian children walk in front of a house destroyed by an Israeli strike in the Bureij refugee camp in Gaza City. [Hassan Jedi/Anadolu]
Internally displaced Palestinians inspect destroyed tents inside the Dura stadium following an Israeli attack, west of Deir el-Balah, central Gaza. [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
Palestinians inspect the damage in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Medics said at least 20 people, including women and children, were killed in an air attack on a shelter housing displaced families in Khan Younis. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Mourners pray during the funeral of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]