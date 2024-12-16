Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed at least 69 Palestinians over the last 24 hours, including a journalist and rescue workers.

An attack on a United Nations-run school in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis on Sunday killed at least 20 displaced Palestinians, including women and children.

An earlier air attack hit the civil emergency centre in the Nuseirat market area in central Gaza, killing Ahmed al-Louh, a video journalist who worked for Al Jazeera, and five other people. Another strike on a house in the Nuseirat camp killed five people, including children.

At least 11 people were killed in three Israeli air raids on Gaza City houses, nine were killed in the towns of Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoon and the Jabalia camp when clusters of houses were bombed or set ablaze, and two were killed in Rafah.

The Israeli military said the three Gaza City houses belonged to “militants” planning imminent attacks.

In Beit Hanoon, residents said Israeli forces besieged families sheltering in Khalil Aweida school before storming it and ordering them to head towards Gaza City.

Advertisement

The spokesperson of the Government Media Office in Gaza said 43 people were killed in that attack, while others were wounded.

As the official Palestinian death toll from the war on Gaza nears 45,000, Israel is accused of carrying out genocide and ethnic cleansing to depopulate Gaza’s northern edge to create a buffer zone. Israel denies this and says the campaign targets Hamas.