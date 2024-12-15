Students have returned to classrooms in Syria after authorities ordered schools reopened, in a potent sign of some normalcy a week after opposition fighters swept into the capital in a dramatic overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad.

The country’s new de facto leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, faces a huge challenge to rebuild Syria after 13 years of war that killed hundreds of thousands of people. Cities were bombed to ruins, the economy was gutted by international sanctions and millions of refugees still live in camps outside Syria.

Officials said most schools were opening around the country on Sunday, the first day of the working week in most Arab states. However, some parents were not sending their children to class due to uncertainty over the situation.

Pupils waited cheerfully in the courtyard of a boys’ high school in Damascus on Sunday morning and applauded as the school secretary, Raed Nasser, hung the flag adopted by the new authorities.

“Everything is good. We are fully equipped. We worked two, three days to equip the school with the needed services for the students’ safe return,” Nasser said, adding the Jawdat al-Hashemi School had not been damaged.

In one classroom, a student pasted the new flag on a wall.

“I am optimistic and very happy,” said student Salah al-Din Diab. “I used to walk in the street scared that I would get drafted to military service. I used to be afraid when I reached a checkpoint.”