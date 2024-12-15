In Pictures

Gallery|Syria's War

Syria’s schools reopen a week after al-Assad’s overthrow

Officials said most schools were opening around the country, a week after the dramatic overthrow of Bashar al-Assad.

Syrian schoolchildren attend class
Syrian schoolchildren attend class at a school in the Dweilaa neighbourhood of the capital, Damascus [Louai Beshara/AFP]
Published On 15 Dec 2024

Students have returned to classrooms in Syria after authorities ordered schools reopened, in a potent sign of some normalcy a week after opposition fighters swept into the capital in a dramatic overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad.

The country’s new de facto leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, faces a huge challenge to rebuild Syria after 13 years of war that killed hundreds of thousands of people. Cities were bombed to ruins, the economy was gutted by international sanctions and millions of refugees still live in camps outside Syria.

Officials said most schools were opening around the country on Sunday, the first day of the working week in most Arab states. However, some parents were not sending their children to class due to uncertainty over the situation.

Pupils waited cheerfully in the courtyard of a boys’ high school in Damascus on Sunday morning and applauded as the school secretary, Raed Nasser, hung the flag adopted by the new authorities.

“Everything is good. We are fully equipped. We worked two, three days to equip the school with the needed services for the students’ safe return,” Nasser said, adding the Jawdat al-Hashemi School had not been damaged.

Advertisement

In one classroom, a student pasted the new flag on a wall.

“I am optimistic and very happy,” said student Salah al-Din Diab. “I used to walk in the street scared that I would get drafted to military service. I used to be afraid when I reached a checkpoint.”

Syria schools
Syrian schoolchildren wave the flag and show victory signs as they walk down a street in Damascus. [Louai Beshara/AFP]
Advertisement
Syria schools
Students enter a school following the announcement of reopening. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Syria schools
A teacher hoists the flag at a school in Damascus. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Syria schools
Students sit in a classroom at a school in Damascus. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Syria schools
Officials said most schools were opening around the country on Sunday. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Syria schools
Some parents chose not to send their children to class due to uncertainty over the current situation in the country. [Louai Beshara/AFP]
Advertisement
Syria schools
Schoolchildren attend class at a school in the Dweilaa neighbourhood of the capital, Damascus. [Louai Beshara/AFP]