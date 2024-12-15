In Pictures

Kenya’s devastating drought is the worst in 40 years

The extreme conditions are leaving millions without food or clean water.

A child sits on the street in Katapokori, one of the villages hit hardest by the drought, in northwest Kenya on October 16, 2024. [Alessio Paduano/Al Jazeera]
By Alessio Paduano
Published On 15 Dec 2024

Drought in Kenya has reached dramatic levels, with millions of people affected by the lack of water and food. This phenomenon, which until a few years ago followed predictable seasonal cycles, has become increasingly frequent and intense.

Recent climate crises have worsened the living conditions of the inhabitants of arid and semi-arid regions, whose survival depends heavily on agriculture and livestock.

According to the United Nations, in this historical phase the Kenyan people are experiencing the worst water crisis in the last 40 years and millions of people do not have stable access to safe water sources. Rivers, lakes and aquifers are slowly drying up. In the northern areas of Kenya, women and children are forced to travel ever greater distances every day to collect unclean water from the subsoil, which can cause infections and diseases.

In the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) held in Baku, Azerbaijan this year, Kenya reiterated the need for more financial support from developed countries to find adaptation solutions and help the country overcome such a difficult time.

Among the main outcomes of the conference was the “Baku Climate Unity Pact”, which includes new collective financial targets to support vulnerable countries and a roadmap for global climate adaptation. This agreement aims to strengthen the resilience capacity of all countries that, like Kenya, are the most affected by climate change – some of which are the least industrialized, and consequently, those with the least greenhouse gas emissions.

The results of COP29 highlight a strong global commitment to support the most vulnerable nations, but the main challenge remains to transform promises into concrete actions to mitigate the effects of drought and climate change on Kenya and other countries experiencing similar situations.

The bank of the dried-up Kawalase River in Turkana County, northwest Kenya on October 16, 2024. Kenya's rivers are drying up rapidly, with low rainfall and global warming among the main causes of this phenomenon. [Alessio Paduano/Al Jazeera]
A man (left) drinks water from a canister while another man (right) fills water cans using a mechanical extractor at the dried-up Napasinyang riverbed in Kalokol, in Turkana County, on October 15, 2024. The severe drought has prompted some people into business selling water - in this case for five Kenyan shillings ($0.04). However, the water is sourced from the underground, which is not clean. [Alessio Paduano/Al Jazeera]
Women fetch water from the dried-up Kalotumum River in Kerio, in Turkana County, on October 17, 2024. Because of the severe drought, many people are forced to drink water fetched from underground, which is not clean and often causes infections or diseases. According a 2023 UN Water Development Report, groundwater levels are falling, forcing some communities to drill wells twice as deep as a decade ago. [Alessio Paduano/Al Jazeera]
Women and children wait their turn outside the Kalokol Gok Health Centre, in Turkana County, on October 16, 2024. The centre provides medicine and food supplements, as well as monitors patients' health, which is put at risk by the severe drought affecting the country. [Alessio Paduano/Al Jazeera]
Doctors measure the heart rate of four-month-old Quinta while her mother Nancy, 32, holds her inside the examination room of the Kangatosa Health Centre on October 19, 2024. [Alessio Paduano/Al Jazeera]
A child likely suffering from malaria sleeps on a bench, while a man waits his turn to see a doctor at the Kalokol Gok Health Centre on October 16, 2024. Children often fetch water with their mothers in areas where stagnant pools of water form and mosquitoes that carry the malaria parasite proliferate. Kenya's intense drought provides favourable conditions for mosquitoes. [Alessio Paduano/Al Jazeera]
Children play with mud on the bank of the dried Kawalasee River in Lodwar, northwest Kenya on October 19, 2024. Kenya's rivers are drying up rapidly, with low rainfall and global warming being among the main causes of this phenomenon. [Alessio Paduano/Al Jazeera]