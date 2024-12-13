More than 30 Palestinians have been killed and 50 others injured in an Israeli air attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Medics told the Reuters news agency that a post office sheltering displaced Palestinian families was hit, as well as nearby houses.

Photographs from the scene show young children coated with dust and blood in the rubble of a collapsed building.

Nuseirat is one of the Gaza Strip’s eight historical refugee camps established in 1948 after the forced expulsion of Palestinians from nearby areas, often called the Nakba or “catastrophe”.