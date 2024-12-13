In Pictures

Dozens killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp

A post office sheltering displaced Palestinian families has been hit in Nuseirat, as well as nearby houses, according to a medic.

Dozens killed in Israeli airstrike on Nuseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip
Palestinians pray at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah over the bodies of victims of an Israeli air strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Published On 13 Dec 2024

More than 30 Palestinians have been killed and 50 others injured in an Israeli air attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Medics told the Reuters news agency that a post office sheltering displaced Palestinian families was hit, as well as nearby houses.

Photographs from the scene show young children coated with dust and blood in the rubble of a collapsed building.

Nuseirat is one of the Gaza Strip’s eight historical refugee camps established in 1948 after the forced expulsion of Palestinians from nearby areas, often called the Nakba or “catastrophe”.

An injured girl sits on a stretcher at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah. [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
More than 30 people have been killed in the Israeli attack on Nuseirat. [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
Asma al-Habash mourns her brother who was killed in an Israeli strike on Nuseirat. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
An injured girl is carried to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah. [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
A Palestinian inspects damage at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Nuseirat. [Ramadan Abed/Reuters]
The Government Media Office in Gaza called Thursday's attack a "barbaric and heinous massacre", noting that most of those killed are from the al-Sheikh Ali family. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
Isra al-Habash mourns her father and brothers killed in an Israeli army strike on Nuseirat. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]
In Gaza, it is not uncommon for aerial attacks to kill numerous members of the same family, as Israel’s war continues into its second year. [Abdel Kareem Hana/AP Photo]