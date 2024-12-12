Israel is forcing Palestinians from the Maghazi refugee camp to leave after claiming that a rocket attack originated from the area in central Gaza.

The Israeli military on Wednesday issued a forced evacuation threat to Palestinians from a five-block area in the refugee camp after it said Israel was hit by four rockets.

There is no end in sight to Israel’s war on Gaza after more than 14 months of nonstop bombardment that has killed more than 44,805 Palestinians. Most of the victims are children and women.

The Israeli onslaught in Gaza continues even as a ceasefire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah was agreed last month and attention shifted to the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by opposition fighters.

Both the current and incoming United States administrations have said they hope to end the war in Gaza before Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

Ceasefire talks are starting in the Egyptian capital, Cairo. Past talks have been repeatedly stalled.

Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved resolutions demanding an immediate Gaza ceasefire. It also backed the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), which Israel has moved to ban.

Israel and its close ally, the US, were among only nine countries who voted against the resolutions that are not legally binding, although they do reflect world opinion. The ceasefire vote in the 193-nation assembly was backed by 158 nations with 13 abstentions.