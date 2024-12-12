In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Israel forces Palestinians in Maghazi camp to flee for their lives again

The Israeli military again orders the forced evacuation of Palestinians after it claimed rocket attacks originated from the refugee camp.

Palestinians flee Al-Maghazi refugee camp
Palestinians flee the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza following Israel's "leave-or-die" evacuation threats. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Published On 12 Dec 2024

Israel is forcing Palestinians from the Maghazi refugee camp to leave after claiming that a rocket attack originated from the area in central Gaza.

The Israeli military on Wednesday issued a forced evacuation threat to Palestinians from a five-block area in the refugee camp after it said Israel was hit by four rockets.

There is no end in sight to Israel’s war on Gaza after more than 14 months of nonstop bombardment that has killed more than 44,805 Palestinians. Most of the victims are children and women.

The Israeli onslaught in Gaza continues even as a ceasefire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah was agreed last month and attention shifted to the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by opposition fighters.

Both the current and incoming United States administrations have said they hope to end the war in Gaza before Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

Ceasefire talks are starting in the Egyptian capital, Cairo. Past talks have been repeatedly stalled.

Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved resolutions demanding an immediate Gaza ceasefire. It also backed the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), which Israel has moved to ban.

Israel and its close ally, the US, were among only nine countries who voted against the resolutions that are not legally binding, although they do reflect world opinion. The ceasefire vote in the 193-nation assembly was backed by 158 nations with 13 abstentions.

Palestinians flee Al-Maghazi refugee camp
Palestinians flee the Maghazi refugee camp following Israel's forced evacuation threats, which indicate imminent air strikes in the area. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Palestinians flee Al-Maghazi refugee camp
The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly approved resolutions on Wednesday demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and backing the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) that Israel has moved to ban. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Palestinians flee Al-Maghazi refugee camp
Palestinians flee the Maghazi refugee camp. Sigrid Kaag, the senior UN humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, told reporters on Tuesday that civilians trying to survive across Gaza face an “utterly devastating situation”. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Palestinians flee Al-Maghazi refugee camp
Gaza’s Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday that at least 44,805 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have now been killed. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Palestinians flee Al-Maghazi refugee camp
Another 106,257 people have been wounded in Israel’s relentless war on the Gaza Strip, since October 7, 2023. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Palestinians flee Al-Maghazi refugee camp
Palestinian families flee the Maghazi refugee camp following Israel's leave-or-die threats. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Palestinians flee Al-Maghazi refugee camp
“I’ve been to many conflicts and disaster situations or disasters themselves that I experienced, I can say that I’ve never seen the kind of devastation that I’ve seen in Gaza in my career," said Haoliang Xu, associate administrator of the UN’s Development Programme. [Jack Guez/AFP]