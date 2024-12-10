In Pictures

Thousands rally in Georgia’s 12th day of pro-EU protests

People demanding a new vote and return to EU integration gathered in Tbilisi for the 12th consecutive day of protest.

A coffin containing an image depicting Georgian billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili set on fire during the 12th consecutive day of mass protests in central Tbilisi. [Giorgi Arjevanidze/AFP]
Published On 10 Dec 2024

Thousands of people took to the streets across Georgia for the 12th consecutive day of protests against the government’s decision to shelve European Union accession talks after disputed elections.

Demanding a new vote and a return to European integration, protesters gathered outside parliament in the capital, Tbilisi, on Monday as the political crisis that roiled the Caucasian nation showed no signs of abating.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s shock decision on November 28 that EU candidate Tbilisi would suspend accession talks triggered a wave of protests, which were met with a tough police response.

Police have used tear gas and water cannon to disperse previous demonstrations, and arrested more than 400 people since the second wave of unrest began.

The crackdown has triggered outrage at home amid mounting international condemnation.

Some demonstrators on Monday loudly blew horns and whistles, while others held a banner reading “Less Russia is more freedom”.

During the day, the city finished setting up a giant Christmas tree on the pavement outside parliament, removing photos of individuals reportedly beaten by police and protest flyers hung on the tree’s metallic framework the previous day.

People carry EU and Georgian flags to protest the governing party’s decision to suspend EU accession negotiations until 2028, in Tbilisi. [Mirian Meladze/Anadolu]
Antigovernment protesters rally outside the parliament. [Giorgi Arjevanidze/AFP]
Protesters outside the parliament demanded a new vote and a return to European integration. [Giorgi Arjevanidze/AFP]
Critics accuse the Georgian Dream of creeping authoritarianism and of steering the country back towards Russia. [Giorgi Arjevanidze/AFP]
A woman looks at a partially installed artificial Christmas tree with pictures of protesters reportedly beaten by police, which were attached to the tree's metallic framework by demonstrators. [Giorgi Arjevanidze/AFP]
PM Kobakhidze has labelled the protesters as "violent groups" controlled by a "liberal fascist" opposition, a term often used by the Kremlin in Russia to target its political opponents. [Mirian Meladze/Anadolu]
Critics of the Georgian Dream party are enraged by what they call its betrayal of the country's bid for EU membership, enshrined in the constitution and supported by about 80 percent of the population. [Giorgi Arjevanidze/AFP]