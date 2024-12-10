Thousands of people took to the streets across Georgia for the 12th consecutive day of protests against the government’s decision to shelve European Union accession talks after disputed elections.

Demanding a new vote and a return to European integration, protesters gathered outside parliament in the capital, Tbilisi, on Monday as the political crisis that roiled the Caucasian nation showed no signs of abating.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s shock decision on November 28 that EU candidate Tbilisi would suspend accession talks triggered a wave of protests, which were met with a tough police response.

Police have used tear gas and water cannon to disperse previous demonstrations, and arrested more than 400 people since the second wave of unrest began.

The crackdown has triggered outrage at home amid mounting international condemnation.

Some demonstrators on Monday loudly blew horns and whistles, while others held a banner reading “Less Russia is more freedom”.

During the day, the city finished setting up a giant Christmas tree on the pavement outside parliament, removing photos of individuals reportedly beaten by police and protest flyers hung on the tree’s metallic framework the previous day.