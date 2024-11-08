In Pictures

Thousands evacuated as wildfires ravage homes near Los Angeles

Called the Mountain Fire, the blaze was spreading rapidly, with towering flames that sent residents fleeing for safety.

A firefighter prepares to douse flames while battling the Mountain Fire
A firefighter prepares to douse flames while battling the Mountain Fire. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
Published On 8 Nov 2024

Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate from a wildfire northwest of Los Angeles as fierce seasonal winds blew flames into ranches and neighbourhoods, destroying dozens of homes.

The wildfire has destroyed 132 structures in less than two days, fire officials said on Thursday.

Firefighters and police cleared residents from neighbourhoods near Camarillo before homes were set ablaze by embers blown 3.2km (2 miles) from the firefront, Ventura County Fire Department Captain Tony McHale said.

“It’s like trying to put out a blowtorch with a squirt gun,” said McHale of the fire, which started in a hillside canyon on Wednesday and tore west, driven by Santa Ana winds.

Fuelled by abundant grass and scrub, with wind gusts up to 130km/h (80 mph), the blaze had burned more than 8,094 hectares (20,000 acres) by Thursday evening, authorities said.

Several civilians were injured and a “significant” number of homes, businesses and other structures were destroyed, McHale added.

Ventura County fire department officials said they were throwing resources at the blaze in an area that is home to 30,000 people, but that changing wind patterns meant there was hope the fire could die down in the coming days.

At least 400 homes had been evacuated, Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff said, adding that 250 residents had chosen to stay behind.

“I urge everyone to stay out of the areas that are impacted. The fire is still very dangerous,” he said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but meteorologists had raised a Red Flag Warning and a rare Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) warning in the area, indicating dangerous fire conditions.

They said two years of above-average rainfall had led to the abundant growth of vegetation, which was now all bone-dry after a long, hot summer.

Electricity companies had cut power to tens of thousands of customers in the area – a common strategy in California during high winds in a bid to reduce the risk of new fires from toppled power lines.

The United States is experiencing a strong wildfire year with 3.3 million hectares (8.1 million acres) burned to date, compared with an annual, full-year average of about 2.8 million hectares (7 million acres) over the last decade, according to National Interagency Fire Center data.

California Winds Wildfires
Authorities said that based on initial inspections, at least 132 homes had been completely destroyed, with 88 more damaged by the fires. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
California Winds Wildfires
Helicopter pilots worked through the night on Wednesday, dropping water, said Ventura County Fire Department Captain Trevor Johnson. [Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo]
California Winds Wildfires
Flames from the Mountain Fire leap along a hillside as a horse stands in an enclosure at Swanhill Farms in Moorpark. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
California Winds Wildfires
Firefighters and sheriff's deputies push a vintage car away from a burning home as the Mountain Fire burns in Camarillo. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
California Winds Wildfires
More than 10,000 people were ordered to evacuate northwest of Los Angeles. [Noah Berger/AP Photo]
California Winds Wildfires
"We have been fighting fire actively now for 26 hours, and we found all of those fire trucks hooked up to all of those hydrants, and we drained water systems down," Ventura County fire chief Dustin Gardner told reporters. [Ethan Swope/AP Photo]
California Winds Wildfires
Marvin Meador walks on the remains of his fire-ravaged property after the Mountain Fire swept through Camarillo. [Ethan Swope/AP Photo]
California Winds Wildfires
Todd Howard, left, sifts through the remains of his parents' destroyed property with the help of firefighters. [Ethan Swope/AP Photo]
California Winds Wildfires
The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but meteorologists had raised a Red Flag Warning and a rare Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) warning in the area, indicating dangerous fire conditions. [Ethan Swope/AP Photo]